Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

940 Burning Bush Point.................................$303,500

442 Oxbow Drive............................................$420,000

763 Sage Forest Lane.....................................$425,500

174 Westview Drive.......................................$435,000

16524 Hallmark Trail......................................$439,300

15782 Dawson Creek Drive.............................$465,000

16675 Hallmark Trail......................................$517,400

1755 Catnap Lane..........................................$548,500

560 Woodmoor Drive.....................................$550,000

16170 Sunrise Glory Lane.............................$691,600

1173 Greenland Forest Drive..........................$692,500

17815 Appaloosa Road..................................$725,000

3045 Waterfront Drive....................................$763,800

16526 Dancing Bear Lane.............................$852,800

80921

14224 Woodrock Path...................................$330,000

2041 Democracy Point....................................$351,900

13940 Nichlas Court.......................................$375,000

1336 Plentiful Drive.......................................$380,000

12322 Bandon Drive.......................................$499,000

40 Rangely Drive.............................................$499,900

335 Mountain Lover Terrace...........................$500,000

1018 Sir Barton Drive.....................................$522,200

1136 Man O’war Way....................................$545,000

12980 Penfold Drive.......................................$575,000

2472 Delicato Court.......................................$575,000

2314 Ledgewood Drive...................................$579,900

1354 Morro Bay Way.....................................$585,000

11965 Artful Way...........................................$586,000

13337 Clinet Drive..........................................$620,000

1735 Bridle Oaks Lane..................................$696,000

12458 Carmel Ridge Road............................$714,000

580 Struthers Loop........................................$850,000

2218 Coyote Crest View.............................$1,100,000

Tags

Load comments