This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
940 Burning Bush Point.................................$303,500
442 Oxbow Drive............................................$420,000
763 Sage Forest Lane.....................................$425,500
174 Westview Drive.......................................$435,000
16524 Hallmark Trail......................................$439,300
15782 Dawson Creek Drive.............................$465,000
16675 Hallmark Trail......................................$517,400
1755 Catnap Lane..........................................$548,500
560 Woodmoor Drive.....................................$550,000
16170 Sunrise Glory Lane.............................$691,600
1173 Greenland Forest Drive..........................$692,500
17815 Appaloosa Road..................................$725,000
3045 Waterfront Drive....................................$763,800
16526 Dancing Bear Lane.............................$852,800
80921
14224 Woodrock Path...................................$330,000
2041 Democracy Point....................................$351,900
13940 Nichlas Court.......................................$375,000
1336 Plentiful Drive.......................................$380,000
12322 Bandon Drive.......................................$499,000
40 Rangely Drive.............................................$499,900
335 Mountain Lover Terrace...........................$500,000
1018 Sir Barton Drive.....................................$522,200
1136 Man O’war Way....................................$545,000
12980 Penfold Drive.......................................$575,000
2472 Delicato Court.......................................$575,000
2314 Ledgewood Drive...................................$579,900
1354 Morro Bay Way.....................................$585,000
11965 Artful Way...........................................$586,000
13337 Clinet Drive..........................................$620,000
1735 Bridle Oaks Lane..................................$696,000
12458 Carmel Ridge Road............................$714,000
580 Struthers Loop........................................$850,000
2218 Coyote Crest View.............................$1,100,000