This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2428 Monterey Road.......................................$280,000

1375 Villa Grove…..............................................$320,000

1170 Yellow Dogwood Heights….....................$340,000

146 Upper Glenway…..........................................$476,132

153 El Dorado Lane….......................................$495,000

16766 Buffalo Valley Path…............................$499,000

17155 Mountain Lake Drive…..........................$503,000

1754 Sandy Shore Lane…................................$525,000

19335 Aspenwood Drive…...............................$625,000

990 Bend In The Trail Road…........................$630,000

1650 Moveen Heights…...................................$642,500

16681 Curled Oak Drive….................................$674,000

55 Saber Creek Drive….....................................$712,500

1172 Greenland Forest Drive…..........................$812,640

18965 Birchwood Way…..................................$838,000

19850 W Top O The Moor Drive…...................$925,000

16810 Oldborough Heights…..........................$1,115,000

775 Stonewood Court…...................................$1,310,140

3313 Forest Lakes Drive….............................$1,850,000

80908

7528 Silver Larch Point…...............................$355,000

10918 Dusk Sky Point…....................................$380,000

8337 Niarada Way…...........................................$399,310

9312 Beaver Brook Drive…..............................$420,343

6735 Burrows Road…......................................$435,000

9013 Yellowtail Way…......................................$469,390

7815 Maverick Road…......................................$499,900

8450 Hardwood Circle….................................$505,000

9409 Cut Bank Drive….......................................$557,519

9416 Beaver Brook Drive…..............................$576,324

9217 Beaver Brook Drive…................................$613,419

9346 Cut Bank Drive…......................................$667,766

10619 White Kettle Trail…..................................$697,500

14445 Holmes Road….....................................$850,000

5345 Vessey Road…......................................$1,698,499

80921

1344 Sunshine Valley Way…...........................$425,000

852 Yellow Jasper Point…..............................$505,000

11339 Rill Point…................................................$525,000

15460 Paddington Circle…..............................$540,000

1613 Lily Lake Drive….......................................$560,000

1924 Ruffino Drive…..........................................$593,209

1983 Ruffino Drive…...........................................$633,152

379 Sedona Drive…..........................................$650,000

14715 Air Garden Lane….................................$650,500

12692 Barossa Valley Road…..........................$675,000

11944 Alydar Loop…..........................................$735,985

12260 Monarchos Lane….................................$850,691

14475 Granby Road…........................................$910,000

