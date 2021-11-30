This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2428 Monterey Road.......................................$280,000
1375 Villa Grove…..............................................$320,000
1170 Yellow Dogwood Heights….....................$340,000
146 Upper Glenway…..........................................$476,132
153 El Dorado Lane….......................................$495,000
16766 Buffalo Valley Path…............................$499,000
17155 Mountain Lake Drive…..........................$503,000
1754 Sandy Shore Lane…................................$525,000
19335 Aspenwood Drive…...............................$625,000
990 Bend In The Trail Road…........................$630,000
1650 Moveen Heights…...................................$642,500
16681 Curled Oak Drive….................................$674,000
55 Saber Creek Drive….....................................$712,500
1172 Greenland Forest Drive…..........................$812,640
18965 Birchwood Way…..................................$838,000
19850 W Top O The Moor Drive…...................$925,000
16810 Oldborough Heights…..........................$1,115,000
775 Stonewood Court…...................................$1,310,140
3313 Forest Lakes Drive….............................$1,850,000
80908
7528 Silver Larch Point…...............................$355,000
10918 Dusk Sky Point…....................................$380,000
8337 Niarada Way…...........................................$399,310
9312 Beaver Brook Drive…..............................$420,343
6735 Burrows Road…......................................$435,000
9013 Yellowtail Way…......................................$469,390
7815 Maverick Road…......................................$499,900
8450 Hardwood Circle….................................$505,000
9409 Cut Bank Drive….......................................$557,519
9416 Beaver Brook Drive…..............................$576,324
9217 Beaver Brook Drive…................................$613,419
9346 Cut Bank Drive…......................................$667,766
10619 White Kettle Trail…..................................$697,500
14445 Holmes Road….....................................$850,000
5345 Vessey Road…......................................$1,698,499
80921
1344 Sunshine Valley Way…...........................$425,000
852 Yellow Jasper Point…..............................$505,000
11339 Rill Point…................................................$525,000
15460 Paddington Circle…..............................$540,000
1613 Lily Lake Drive….......................................$560,000
1924 Ruffino Drive…..........................................$593,209
1983 Ruffino Drive…...........................................$633,152
379 Sedona Drive…..........................................$650,000
14715 Air Garden Lane….................................$650,500
12692 Barossa Valley Road…..........................$675,000
11944 Alydar Loop…..........................................$735,985
12260 Monarchos Lane….................................$850,691
14475 Granby Road…........................................$910,000