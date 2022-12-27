This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 15-21.
80132
4505 Turner Road............................................$265,000
1279 Villa Grove.................................................$355,000
17067 Blue Mist Grove.......................................$385,000
4334 Parkwood Trail........................................$475,000
17745 Leisure Lake Drive.................................$535,000
17012 Pawnee Valley Trail................................$535,500
15921 Little Bluestem Road............................$580,000
18730 White Fawn Drive...................................$633,000
15657 Old Post Drive.......................................$660,000
19945 W. Top O the Moor Drive........................$715,000
5630 Ramblin Rose Road...............................$790,000
18235 Sunburst Drive......................................$800,000
4040 Timber Lane..........................................$840,000
19904 Lark Lane..............................................$844,000
4840 Limestone Road....................................$1,177,000
19620 Insborough Court................................$1,277,000
16417 Mountain Glory Drive...........................$1,642,712
80908
7057 Red Cardinal Loop.................................$430,000
8880 Misty Lake Court...................................$528,000
7662 Sun Shimmer View.................................$554,980
8890 Misty Lake Court.....................................$571,500
7984 Superior Hill Place..................................$575,000
7250 Burgess Road...........................................$610,000
8145 Burl Wood Drive........................................$615,000
9547 Lizard Rock Trail....................................$650,000
9755 Antelope Ravine Drive..........................$660,200
10720 Hardy Road............................................$855,000
13555 Pinery Drive............................................$950,000
9732 Antelope Ravine Drive........................$1,082,348
17845 Pioneer Crossing.................................$1,145,000
7630 Clovis Way...............................................$1,155,000
4125 Walker Road...........................................$1,250,000
9820 Antelope Ravine Drive..........................$1,261,700
15984 Pole Pine Point...................................$1,274,000
80921
48 Luxury Lane................................................$465,000
11272 Modern Meadow Loop..........................$499,900
11386 Modern Meadow Loop..........................$535,000
1365 Almagre Peak Drive.................................$610,000
14425 Westchester Drive.................................$615,000
15430 Curwood Drive......................................$640,000
885 Pistol River Way.......................................$650,000
59 Avocet Loop.................................................$689,900
13860 Antelope Pass Place.............................$725,000
1644 Gold Camp Road.....................................$766,000
13287 Honey Run Way.....................................$800,000
2350 Merlot Drive.............................................$812,000
11630 Silver Charm Way..................................$940,000
612 Coyote Willow Drive...................................$955,500
11654 Justify Drive..........................................$1,006,210
11670 Silver Charm Way................................$1,043,083
5578 Vantage Vista Drive.............................$1,100,000
11654 Silver Charm Way..................................$1,110,000
1164 Seattle Slew Heights................................$1,165,475