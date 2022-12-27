Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 15-21.

80132

4505 Turner Road............................................$265,000

1279 Villa Grove.................................................$355,000

17067 Blue Mist Grove.......................................$385,000

4334 Parkwood Trail........................................$475,000

17745 Leisure Lake Drive.................................$535,000

17012 Pawnee Valley Trail................................$535,500

15921 Little Bluestem Road............................$580,000

18730 White Fawn Drive...................................$633,000

15657 Old Post Drive.......................................$660,000

19945 W. Top O the Moor Drive........................$715,000

5630 Ramblin Rose Road...............................$790,000

18235 Sunburst Drive......................................$800,000

4040 Timber Lane..........................................$840,000

19904 Lark Lane..............................................$844,000

4840 Limestone Road....................................$1,177,000

19620 Insborough Court................................$1,277,000

16417 Mountain Glory Drive...........................$1,642,712

80908

7057 Red Cardinal Loop.................................$430,000

8880 Misty Lake Court...................................$528,000

7662 Sun Shimmer View.................................$554,980

8890 Misty Lake Court.....................................$571,500

7984 Superior Hill Place..................................$575,000

7250 Burgess Road...........................................$610,000

8145 Burl Wood Drive........................................$615,000

9547 Lizard Rock Trail....................................$650,000

9755 Antelope Ravine Drive..........................$660,200

10720 Hardy Road............................................$855,000

13555 Pinery Drive............................................$950,000

9732 Antelope Ravine Drive........................$1,082,348

17845 Pioneer Crossing.................................$1,145,000

7630 Clovis Way...............................................$1,155,000

4125 Walker Road...........................................$1,250,000

9820 Antelope Ravine Drive..........................$1,261,700

15984 Pole Pine Point...................................$1,274,000

80921

48 Luxury Lane................................................$465,000

11272 Modern Meadow Loop..........................$499,900

11386 Modern Meadow Loop..........................$535,000

1365 Almagre Peak Drive.................................$610,000

14425 Westchester Drive.................................$615,000

15430 Curwood Drive......................................$640,000

885 Pistol River Way.......................................$650,000

59 Avocet Loop.................................................$689,900

13860 Antelope Pass Place.............................$725,000

1644 Gold Camp Road.....................................$766,000

13287 Honey Run Way.....................................$800,000

2350 Merlot Drive.............................................$812,000

11630 Silver Charm Way..................................$940,000

612 Coyote Willow Drive...................................$955,500

11654 Justify Drive..........................................$1,006,210

11670 Silver Charm Way................................$1,043,083

5578 Vantage Vista Drive.............................$1,100,000

11654 Silver Charm Way..................................$1,110,000

1164 Seattle Slew Heights................................$1,165,475

