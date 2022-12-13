This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 1-7.
80132
4229 Pine Lake Point........................................$400,000
16408 Blue Yonder View..................................$441,500
15930 Little Bluestem Road............................$621,300
1756 Willow Park Way......................................$630,000
18810 Lake Forest Lane...................................$649,000
78 N. Sherwood Glen..........................................$691,310
15731 Lake Mist Drive........................................$696,500
19055 Shadowood Drive.................................$750,000
16149 Denver Pacific Drive.............................$795,000
17445 Charter Pines Drive..............................$902,000
16205 Evening Sunset Place.........................$1,095,100
80908
1606 Glacier Drive..............................................$313,000
4307 Vehr Drive................................................$345,000
7508 Frigid Air Point........................................$419,800
10768 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$474,035
8203 Potentilla Grove......................................$475,500
7655 Sun Shimmer View...................................$515,735
7639 Sun Shimmer View.................................$523,850
8020 Barraport Drive......................................$545,000
8624 Vanderwood Road.................................$590,000
17940 Clydesdale Road....................................$610,500
3680 Highview Drive........................................$680,000
9931 Antelope Ravine Drive.............................$779,700
9711 Antelope Ravine Drive..............................$819,900
12775 Sylvan Meadows Drive.........................$890,000
10045 Aspen Valley Road...............................$1,047,221
19970 Lockridge Drive....................................$1,327,500
80921
701 Delbrook Drive............................................$300,000
43 South Valley Road.......................................$515,000
14030 Nichlas Court........................................$530,000
907 Spectrum Loop........................................$566,300
240 Cherry Hills Way.......................................$630,000
15026 La Jolla Place........................................$650,000
12940 Cupcake Heights...................................$660,000
1854 Elevation Way..........................................$665,000
12557 Hawk Stone Drive..................................$875,000
12434 Woodmont Drive...................................$887,500
2279 Merlot Drive............................................$1,018,000
1184 Seattle Slew Heights..............................$1,190,786
2252 Red Edge Heights.................................$1,215,000
15690 Fools Gold Lane...................................$1,370,250