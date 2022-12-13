Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 1-7.

80132

4229 Pine Lake Point........................................$400,000

16408 Blue Yonder View..................................$441,500

15930 Little Bluestem Road............................$621,300

1756 Willow Park Way......................................$630,000

18810 Lake Forest Lane...................................$649,000

78 N. Sherwood Glen..........................................$691,310

15731 Lake Mist Drive........................................$696,500

19055 Shadowood Drive.................................$750,000

16149 Denver Pacific Drive.............................$795,000

17445 Charter Pines Drive..............................$902,000

16205 Evening Sunset Place.........................$1,095,100

80908

1606 Glacier Drive..............................................$313,000

4307 Vehr Drive................................................$345,000

7508 Frigid Air Point........................................$419,800

10768 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$474,035

8203 Potentilla Grove......................................$475,500

7655 Sun Shimmer View...................................$515,735

7639 Sun Shimmer View.................................$523,850

8020 Barraport Drive......................................$545,000

8624 Vanderwood Road.................................$590,000

17940 Clydesdale Road....................................$610,500

3680 Highview Drive........................................$680,000

9931 Antelope Ravine Drive.............................$779,700

9711 Antelope Ravine Drive..............................$819,900

12775 Sylvan Meadows Drive.........................$890,000

10045 Aspen Valley Road...............................$1,047,221

19970 Lockridge Drive....................................$1,327,500

80921

701 Delbrook Drive............................................$300,000

43 South Valley Road.......................................$515,000

14030 Nichlas Court........................................$530,000

907 Spectrum Loop........................................$566,300

240 Cherry Hills Way.......................................$630,000

15026 La Jolla Place........................................$650,000

12940 Cupcake Heights...................................$660,000

1854 Elevation Way..........................................$665,000

12557 Hawk Stone Drive..................................$875,000

12434 Woodmont Drive...................................$887,500

2279 Merlot Drive............................................$1,018,000

1184 Seattle Slew Heights..............................$1,190,786

2252 Red Edge Heights.................................$1,215,000

15690 Fools Gold Lane...................................$1,370,250

