This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1304 Walters Point…………………..$295,000
852 Tailings Drive……………………$410,000
15776 Paiute Circle………………….$420,000
1881 Bel Lago View…………………$432,000
15792 Lake Mist Drive………………$448,400
20035 Alexandria Drive………………$470,000
19435 Kings Deer Lane………………$489,000
18470 Sloan Lane…………………….$500,000
2534 Lakes Edge Drive………………$518,000
1192 Night Blue Circle………………$520,000
19225 Wakonda Way………………...$525,000
1605 Capadaro Court………………...$625,000
16464 Corkbark Terrace……………..$632,900
815 Newgate Court…………………..$698,000
16279 Thunder Cat Way……………$727,600
18561 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive…$730,000
80921
34 Rising Sun Terrace………………..$265,000
14164 Blue Canyon Grove………….$324,900
1385 Sunshine Valley Way……………$341,200
11514 Wildwood Ridge Drive………$383,900
1365 Spring Valley Drive……………..$399,000
14602 Blue Wings Way………………$445,000
1836 Queens Canyon Court…………$474,900
1112 Vista Oaks Drive………………$499,900
12295 Woodmont Drive……………..$520,000
1354 Morro Bay Way………………..$575,000
15335 Churchill Place………………..$586,300
2478 Fieldbrook Court………………$595,000
1123 Spectrum Loop…………………$687,500
14317 Spyglass Hill Place………….$1,374,600