neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1304 Walters Point…………………..$295,000

852 Tailings Drive……………………$410,000

15776 Paiute Circle………………….$420,000

1881 Bel Lago View…………………$432,000

15792 Lake Mist Drive………………$448,400

20035 Alexandria Drive………………$470,000

19435 Kings Deer Lane………………$489,000

18470 Sloan Lane…………………….$500,000

2534 Lakes Edge Drive………………$518,000

1192 Night Blue Circle………………$520,000

19225 Wakonda Way………………...$525,000

1605 Capadaro Court………………...$625,000

16464 Corkbark Terrace……………..$632,900

815 Newgate Court…………………..$698,000

16279 Thunder Cat Way……………$727,600

18561 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive…$730,000

80921

34 Rising Sun Terrace………………..$265,000

14164 Blue Canyon Grove………….$324,900

1385 Sunshine Valley Way……………$341,200

11514 Wildwood Ridge Drive………$383,900

1365 Spring Valley Drive……………..$399,000

14602 Blue Wings Way………………$445,000

1836 Queens Canyon Court…………$474,900

1112 Vista Oaks Drive………………$499,900

12295 Woodmont Drive……………..$520,000

1354 Morro Bay Way………………..$575,000

15335 Churchill Place………………..$586,300

2478 Fieldbrook Court………………$595,000

1123 Spectrum Loop…………………$687,500

14317 Spyglass Hill Place………….$1,374,600

Tags

Load comments