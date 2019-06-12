This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
768 Vista Verde Heights…………………….$274,900
402 Oxbow Drive…………………………….$407,500
114 Pistol Creek Drive……………………...$417,500
749 Tailings Drive…………………………...$425,000
2557 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…………...$440,900
17647 Lake Side Drive………………………$498,000
19944 Lindenmere Drive…………………...$506,000
20380 True Vista Circle……………………..$507,000
16449 Corkbark Terrace…………………….$560,400
1565 Capadaro Court………………………..$600,000
460 Woodmoor Drive……………………….$644,900
80921
14287 White Peak Drive……………………$315,000
490 Palm Springs Way………………………$421,000
15580 Holbein Drive………………………..$425,000
14395 Westchester Drive……………………$432,000
15515 Curwood Drive……………………….$449,900
2066 Zenato Court………………………….$479,500
1264 Count Fleet Court…………………….$579,500
15270 Bovary Court…………………………$599,000
1943 Turnbull Drive…………………………$680,000
1183 Kelso Place……………………………..$690,700
1167 Old North Gate Road…………………$722,000
1265 Count Fleet Court……………………..$768,700