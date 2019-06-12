neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

768 Vista Verde Heights…………………….$274,900

402 Oxbow Drive…………………………….$407,500

114 Pistol Creek Drive……………………...$417,500

749 Tailings Drive…………………………...$425,000

2557 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…………...$440,900

17647 Lake Side Drive………………………$498,000

19944 Lindenmere Drive…………………...$506,000

20380 True Vista Circle……………………..$507,000

16449 Corkbark Terrace…………………….$560,400

1565 Capadaro Court………………………..$600,000

460 Woodmoor Drive……………………….$644,900

80921

14287 White Peak Drive……………………$315,000

490 Palm Springs Way………………………$421,000

15580 Holbein Drive………………………..$425,000

14395 Westchester Drive……………………$432,000

15515 Curwood Drive……………………….$449,900

2066 Zenato Court………………………….$479,500

1264 Count Fleet Court…………………….$579,500

15270 Bovary Court…………………………$599,000

1943 Turnbull Drive…………………………$680,000

1183 Kelso Place……………………………..$690,700

1167 Old North Gate Road…………………$722,000

1265 Count Fleet Court……………………..$768,700

