This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2074 Bobcat Valley Court…………………...$355,000

452 Talus Road………………………………$381,000

15822 Maple Hill Road……………………..$435,000

17536 Leisure Lake Drive………………….$440,000

15715 Blue Pearl Court……………………...$522,400

1645 Catnap Lane…………………………...$568,900

16280 Thunder Cat Way……………………$977,100

80921

944 Deschutes Drive………………………..$365,000

1306 Plentiful Drive………………………...$371,300

11248 Modern Meadow Loop……………...$379,500

1028 Barbaro Terrace……………………….$454,400

170 Desert Inn Way…………………………$460,000

425 Picasso Court……………………………$460,000

12517 Highland Oaks Place…………………$500,000

1430 Pleier Drive……………………………$534,000

45 Rangely Drive…………………………….$550,000

12557 Hawk Stone Drive…………………...$583,500

640 Coyote Willow Drive…………………..$615,500

13068 Duckhorn Court……………………..$730,000

12060 Whirlaway Place……………………..$794,500

1797 Redbank Drive………………………$1,450,000

