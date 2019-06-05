This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2074 Bobcat Valley Court…………………...$355,000
452 Talus Road………………………………$381,000
15822 Maple Hill Road……………………..$435,000
17536 Leisure Lake Drive………………….$440,000
15715 Blue Pearl Court……………………...$522,400
1645 Catnap Lane…………………………...$568,900
16280 Thunder Cat Way……………………$977,100
80921
944 Deschutes Drive………………………..$365,000
1306 Plentiful Drive………………………...$371,300
11248 Modern Meadow Loop……………...$379,500
1028 Barbaro Terrace……………………….$454,400
170 Desert Inn Way…………………………$460,000
425 Picasso Court……………………………$460,000
12517 Highland Oaks Place…………………$500,000
1430 Pleier Drive……………………………$534,000
45 Rangely Drive…………………………….$550,000
12557 Hawk Stone Drive…………………...$583,500
640 Coyote Willow Drive…………………..$615,500
13068 Duckhorn Court……………………..$730,000
12060 Whirlaway Place……………………..$794,500
1797 Redbank Drive………………………$1,450,000