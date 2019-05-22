neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16267 Windy Creek Drive…………………$367,500

18016 Lake Side Drive…………………….$387,500

1750 Moorwood Point……………………...$415,000

1488 Piney Hill Point………………………$421,700

575 Hidden Marsh Road……………………$500,000

17504 Water Flume Way…………………..$510,000

245 Reading Way…………………………….$570,000

20040 Chisholm Trail……………………….$575,000

1496 Catnap Lane…………………………..$583,900

445 Harness Way…………………………….$600,000

1545 Blueberry Hills Road………………….$635,000

1605 Summerglow Lane…………………….$745,000

20005 Chisholm Trail……………………….$745,000

18470 Appaloosa Road……………………...$760,000

16267 Thunder Cat Way…………………...$858,300

18910 Pagentry Place……………………..$1,075,000

80921

11331 Modern Meadow Loop………………$320,000

2653 Cinnabar Road…………………………$400,000

12738 Rockbridge Circle……………………$488,000

1177 Man O’war Way……………………….$513,500

20 Seagull Circle…………………………….$525,000

14155 Candlewood Court…………………..$552,000

16061 Red Fox Lane…………………………$574,000

12545 Cloudy Bay Drive……………………$589,000

12050 Monarchos Lane……………………..$605,200

12098 Monarchos Lane…………………….$641,500

1068 Longspur Lane………………………...$740,000

1166 Kelso Place…………………………….$788,900

