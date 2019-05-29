This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16856 Buffalo Valley Path…………………………………………………...$343,000
1474 Piney Hill Point………………………………………………………..$371,400
17550 Leisure Lake Drive…………………………………………………..$414,500
17868 Smelting Rock Drive…………………………………………………$436,000
768 Tailings Drive……………………………………………………………$450,000
17540 E. Caribou Drive……………………………………………………..$499,900
17810 New London Road…………………………………………………..$500,000
16656 Curled Oak Drive…………………………………………………….$600,000
18651 Lower Lake Road……………………………………………………$606,000
16450 Corkbark Terrace…………………………………………………….$667,500
18545 Archers Drive………………………………………………………...$825,000
80921
15340 Paddington Circle……………………………………………………$405,000
13753 Windy Oaks Road……………………………………………………$500,000
1008 Barbaro Terrace………………………………………………………..$504,400
640 Rembrandt Court………………………………………………………..$525,000
2058 Walnut Creek Court…………………………………………………..$725,000
1980 Spring Valley Drive…………………………………………………$1,250,000