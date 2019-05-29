Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16856 Buffalo Valley Path…………………………………………………...$343,000

1474 Piney Hill Point………………………………………………………..$371,400

17550 Leisure Lake Drive…………………………………………………..$414,500

17868 Smelting Rock Drive…………………………………………………$436,000

768 Tailings Drive……………………………………………………………$450,000

17540 E. Caribou Drive……………………………………………………..$499,900

17810 New London Road…………………………………………………..$500,000

16656 Curled Oak Drive…………………………………………………….$600,000

18651 Lower Lake Road……………………………………………………$606,000

16450 Corkbark Terrace…………………………………………………….$667,500

18545 Archers Drive………………………………………………………...$825,000

80921

15340 Paddington Circle……………………………………………………$405,000

13753 Windy Oaks Road……………………………………………………$500,000

1008 Barbaro Terrace………………………………………………………..$504,400

640 Rembrandt Court………………………………………………………..$525,000

2058 Walnut Creek Court…………………………………………………..$725,000

1980 Spring Valley Drive…………………………………………………$1,250,000

Tags

Load comments