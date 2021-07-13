neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

310 Buttonwood Place...$415,000

724 Sage Forest Lane...$436,570

16651 Hallmark Trail...$447,601

667 Sage Forest Lane...$535,072

1953 Wagon Gap Trail...$550,000

457 Whistler Creek Court...$588,500

15879 Agate Creek Drive...$590,000

1011 Night Blue Circle...$600,000

16301 Mountain Glory Drive..$611,488

1425 Captiva Beach Lane...$624,976

19370 Doewood Drive...$665,000

19995 Alexandria Drive...$667,500

40 Long Bow Circle...$670,000

19640 E Top O The Moor Drive..$695,000

1338 Montcombe Drive...$920,000

19615 Insborough Court...$1,025,000

17075 Viscount Court...$1,075,000

732 Sage Forest Lane...$4,473,350

80133

298 Spring St...$460,000

80908

6640 Player Place...$230,000

7544 Red Fir Point...$320,000

3295 Bewildering Heights...$351,260

3271 Bewildering Heights...$356,908

7134 Sand Lake Heights...$370,000

7839 Ochre View...$384,860

11770 Ada Lane...$390,000

7748 Frigid Air Point...$390,160

8278 Moorebank Drive...$505,000

3263 Golden Meadow Way...$585,000

8425 Brule Road...$665,000

18150 Bar X Road...$676,787

12575 Linnwood Lane...$825,000

11555 Green Acres Lane...$1,600,000

80921

2662 Bannister Court...$225,000

3277 Bewildering Heights...$324,766

15170 Deby Drive...$450,000

15475 Jessie Drive...$500,000

13034 Cake Bread Heights...$520,000

9835 Fountain Road...$550,000

11578 Spectacular Bid Circle....$576,000

1984 Ruffino Drive...$584,066

12627 Brookhill Drive...$615,000

1177 Man O’war Way...$625,000

13276 Cedarville Way...$625,000

14630 Blue Wings Way...$630,000

1959 Ruffino Drive...$677,921

1079 Native Dancer Terrace...$680,013

1208 Count Fleet Court...$690,000

12562 Cloudy Bay Drive...876,000

1957 Redbank Drive...$969,000

2336 Rainbows End Point...$1,170,000

1917 Ripple Ridge Road...$1,200,000

Tags

Load comments