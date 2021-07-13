This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
310 Buttonwood Place...$415,000
724 Sage Forest Lane...$436,570
16651 Hallmark Trail...$447,601
667 Sage Forest Lane...$535,072
1953 Wagon Gap Trail...$550,000
457 Whistler Creek Court...$588,500
15879 Agate Creek Drive...$590,000
1011 Night Blue Circle...$600,000
16301 Mountain Glory Drive..$611,488
1425 Captiva Beach Lane...$624,976
19370 Doewood Drive...$665,000
19995 Alexandria Drive...$667,500
40 Long Bow Circle...$670,000
19640 E Top O The Moor Drive..$695,000
1338 Montcombe Drive...$920,000
19615 Insborough Court...$1,025,000
17075 Viscount Court...$1,075,000
732 Sage Forest Lane...$4,473,350
80133
298 Spring St...$460,000
80908
6640 Player Place...$230,000
7544 Red Fir Point...$320,000
3295 Bewildering Heights...$351,260
3271 Bewildering Heights...$356,908
7134 Sand Lake Heights...$370,000
7839 Ochre View...$384,860
11770 Ada Lane...$390,000
7748 Frigid Air Point...$390,160
8278 Moorebank Drive...$505,000
3263 Golden Meadow Way...$585,000
8425 Brule Road...$665,000
18150 Bar X Road...$676,787
12575 Linnwood Lane...$825,000
11555 Green Acres Lane...$1,600,000
80921
2662 Bannister Court...$225,000
3277 Bewildering Heights...$324,766
15170 Deby Drive...$450,000
15475 Jessie Drive...$500,000
13034 Cake Bread Heights...$520,000
9835 Fountain Road...$550,000
11578 Spectacular Bid Circle....$576,000
1984 Ruffino Drive...$584,066
12627 Brookhill Drive...$615,000
1177 Man O’war Way...$625,000
13276 Cedarville Way...$625,000
14630 Blue Wings Way...$630,000
1959 Ruffino Drive...$677,921
1079 Native Dancer Terrace...$680,013
1208 Count Fleet Court...$690,000
12562 Cloudy Bay Drive...876,000
1957 Redbank Drive...$969,000
2336 Rainbows End Point...$1,170,000
1917 Ripple Ridge Road...$1,200,000