This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 4-10, 2022.
80132
1148 Walters Point..........................................…$400,000
1138 Yellow Dogwood Heights.......................…$407,000
17023 Blue Mist Grove.....................................…$437,000
438 Talus Road...............................................…$615,000
1097 Treasure Seeker Drive..........................…$621,920
16745 Elk Valley Trail.....................................…$700,000
19275 E. Top O The Moor Drive......................…$735,000
667 Sage Forest Lane...................................…$745,000
16648 Greyhawk Drive.................................…$760,000
16340 Mountain Glory Drive........................…$824,697
3763 Forest Lakes Drive.................................…$858,016
20490 Amanda Court..................................…$900,000
445 Wolverine Way.......................................…$925,000
910 Trumpeters Court.................................…$1,100,000
18435 Archers Drive...................................…$1,250,000
15954 Enchanted Peak Way......................…$1,350,000
80133
103 Aurelia St.................................................…$500,000
818 Meadow Lane..........................................…$529,000
200 Lake Ave..................................................…$881,000
80908
1613 Rose Quartz Heights..............................…$420,390
7671 Ochre View.............................................…$422,060
7458 Mount Elbert Point...............................…$430,000
8875 Canary Circle.......................................…$439,000
1595 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$443,999
7861 Melvern Grove.......................................…$450,075
1608 Rose Quartz Heights...........................…$454,650
7958 Lightwood Way...................................…$460,000
7710 Almond Wood Loop.............................…$498,990
7987 Tremble Point........................................…$502,350
7741 Barraport Drive.....................................…$545,000
11029 Falling Snow Lane...............................…$579,900
13220 Pinery Drive.........................................…$610,000
9975 Antelope Ravine Drive...........................…$645,723
8983 Yellowtail Way.....................................…$650,000
3203 Red Cavern Road.................................…$675,000
1957 Quadrangle Court.................................…$700,000
11305 Laforet Point.......................................…$800,000
13150 Herring Road......................................…$860,000
10825 Hardy Road......................................…$1,200,000
15575 Winding Trail Road..........................…$1,475,000
3585 Meadow Run Circle...........................…$2,025,000
14405 Vollmer Road.................................…$2,600,000
80921
2518 Jay Place................................................…$355,000
7215 Hunter Jumper Drive............................…$494,465
917 Salmon Pond Way..................................…$550,000
15228 Paddington Circle..............................…$560,000
321 Homeland Court.......................................…$615,000
15530 Benchley Drive....................................…$635,000
1532 Lookout Springs Drive.........................…$650,000
11915 Alydar Loop...........................................…$679,900
1067 Seabiscuit Drive.....................................…$690,213
2293 Solterra St...............................................…$757,159
2343 Solterra St.............................................…$760,568
12777 Mission Meadow Drive........................…$780,000
11884 Hawk Stone Drive.................................…$809,676
2319 Ledgewood Drive................................…$1,053,000