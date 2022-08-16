Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 4-10, 2022.

80132

1148 Walters Point..........................................…$400,000

1138 Yellow Dogwood Heights.......................…$407,000

17023 Blue Mist Grove.....................................…$437,000

438 Talus Road...............................................…$615,000

1097 Treasure Seeker Drive..........................…$621,920

16745 Elk Valley Trail.....................................…$700,000

19275 E. Top O The Moor Drive......................…$735,000

667 Sage Forest Lane...................................…$745,000

16648 Greyhawk Drive.................................…$760,000

16340 Mountain Glory Drive........................…$824,697

3763 Forest Lakes Drive.................................…$858,016

20490 Amanda Court..................................…$900,000

445 Wolverine Way.......................................…$925,000

910 Trumpeters Court.................................…$1,100,000

18435 Archers Drive...................................…$1,250,000

15954 Enchanted Peak Way......................…$1,350,000

80133

103 Aurelia St.................................................…$500,000

818 Meadow Lane..........................................…$529,000

200 Lake Ave..................................................…$881,000

80908

1613 Rose Quartz Heights..............................…$420,390

7671 Ochre View.............................................…$422,060

7458 Mount Elbert Point...............................…$430,000

8875 Canary Circle.......................................…$439,000

1595 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$443,999

7861 Melvern Grove.......................................…$450,075

1608 Rose Quartz Heights...........................…$454,650

7958 Lightwood Way...................................…$460,000

7710 Almond Wood Loop.............................…$498,990

7987 Tremble Point........................................…$502,350

7741 Barraport Drive.....................................…$545,000

11029 Falling Snow Lane...............................…$579,900

13220 Pinery Drive.........................................…$610,000

9975 Antelope Ravine Drive...........................…$645,723

8983 Yellowtail Way.....................................…$650,000

3203 Red Cavern Road.................................…$675,000

1957 Quadrangle Court.................................…$700,000

11305 Laforet Point.......................................…$800,000

13150 Herring Road......................................…$860,000

10825 Hardy Road......................................…$1,200,000

15575 Winding Trail Road..........................…$1,475,000

3585 Meadow Run Circle...........................…$2,025,000

14405 Vollmer Road.................................…$2,600,000

80921

2518 Jay Place................................................…$355,000

7215 Hunter Jumper Drive............................…$494,465

917 Salmon Pond Way..................................…$550,000

15228 Paddington Circle..............................…$560,000

321 Homeland Court.......................................…$615,000

15530 Benchley Drive....................................…$635,000

1532 Lookout Springs Drive.........................…$650,000

11915 Alydar Loop...........................................…$679,900

1067 Seabiscuit Drive.....................................…$690,213

2293 Solterra St...............................................…$757,159

2343 Solterra St.............................................…$760,568

12777 Mission Meadow Drive........................…$780,000

11884 Hawk Stone Drive.................................…$809,676

2319 Ledgewood Drive................................…$1,053,000

