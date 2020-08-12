This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 27-May 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2178 Wagon Gap Trail..............................$386,000
389 Buttonwood Place...............................$393,800
16734 Elk Valley Trail................................$475,000
17930 White Marble Drive.......................$487,500
691 Sage Forest Lane.................................$498,400
18405 Augusta Drive..................................$527,500
3130 Waterfront Drive..............................$603,000
1205 Deer Creek Road..............................$628,900
16113 Enchanted Peak Way.......................$638,900
17310 Lamplight Drive.............................$750,000
80921
2674 Cinnabar Road..................................$430,000
955 Spectrum Loop....................................$489,000
2016 Villa Creek Circle.............................$535,000
922 Sir Barton Drive..................................$963,200