neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 27-May 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2178 Wagon Gap Trail..............................$386,000

389 Buttonwood Place...............................$393,800

16734 Elk Valley Trail................................$475,000

17930 White Marble Drive.......................$487,500

691 Sage Forest Lane.................................$498,400

18405 Augusta Drive..................................$527,500

3130 Waterfront Drive..............................$603,000

1205 Deer Creek Road..............................$628,900

16113 Enchanted Peak Way.......................$638,900

17310 Lamplight Drive.............................$750,000

80921

2674 Cinnabar Road..................................$430,000

955 Spectrum Loop....................................$489,000

2016 Villa Creek Circle.............................$535,000

922 Sir Barton Drive..................................$963,200

