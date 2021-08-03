neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 26-May 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1455 Trumpeters Court...............$375,000

272 Misty Creek Drive..................$437,500

6512 Shimmering Creek Drive...$440,000

542 Oxbow Drive..........................$575,000

2145 Wagon Gap Trail................$585,000

3280 Talbot Drive........................$590,000

17830 Gypsum Canyon Court...$605,000

250 Pinehurst Drive...................$620,000

15973 Midland Valley Way..........$626,000

17825 Fairplay Way.....................$670,000

1235 Sanctuary Rim Drive..........$690,000

17365 E. Caribou Drive................$695,000

69 Saber Creek Drive..................$705,000

20055 Alexandria Drive.............$725,000

18820 Lake Forest Lane..............$737,500

19450 Kershaw Court.................$845,000

3283 Waterfront Drive...............$850,000

823 Roehampton Court.............$899,000

18938 Pagentry Place...............$1,049,725

16206 Sunrise Glory Lane..........$1,149,925

80908

507 S. Hancock Ave....................$215,000

7532 Red Fir Point.......................$331,000

1811 Rose Quartz Heights.............$343,834

1805 Rose Quartz Heights.........$349,390

1823 Rose Quartz Heights...........$351,950

1793 Rose Quartz Heights..........$369,690

7404 Johnsontown Heights......$379,025

11105 Fossil Dust Drive...................$422,317

2464 Jazzy Lady Court...............$423,648

7851 Ochre View.........................$425,290

8078 Hardwood Circle................$427,550

9054 Vanderwood Road.............$445,100

11123 Fossil Dust Drive..................$448,344

5412 Silverstone Terrace............$498,240

3086 Daydreamer Drive.............$591,000

10145 Burgess Road...................$600,000

10465 Kelowna View..................$605,396

19945 Soaring Wing Drive.........$950,000

80921

4818 Webb Drive...........................$235,000

14460 Club Villa Place #D..........$360,000

13960 Nichlas Court.....................$415,000

11866 Alydar Loop........................$575,180

903 Deschutes Drive..................$580,000

13316 Positano Point...................$590,853

841 Easy Goer Court.....................$658,710

1829 Clayhouse Drive..................$663,451

1935 Ruffino Drive........................$687,626

13287 Honey Run Way...................$715,000

2525 Evergreen Road..............$1,800,000

