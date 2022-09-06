Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 25-May 1, 2022.

80132

6275 White Wolf Point..................................…$342,965

16333 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$393,683

2286 Creek Valley Circle..............................…$535,000

16786 Roaming Elk Drive..............................…$544,894

18117 Six Trees Lane......................................…$575,000

19395 Indian Summer Lane.........................…$674,900

16798 Roaming Elk Drive..............................…$734,489

1459 Coronado Beach Drive..........................…$786,445

190 Green Rock Place.....................................…$817,000

440 Scrub Oak Circle....................................…$875,000

16298 Forest Cloud Way..............................…$1,109,496

1355 Embassy Court...................................…$1,400,000

19057 Dorncliffe Road...............................…$1,526,000

80908

3407 N. Jon St...............................................…$336,000

7813 Cliff Wall View........................................…$395,625

1583 Rose Quartz Heights..............................…$421,015

7827 Cliff Wall View.......................................…$433,625

7841 Cliff Wall View........................................…$435,575

8011 Tremble Point.........................................…$441,080

8019 Tremble Point.......................................…$468,000

8068 Mockorange Heights..........................…$480,000

1601 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$490,819

8343 White Fish Way.....................................…$524,700

8078 Hardwood Circle..................................…$536,500

8480 Dry Needle Place...............................…$550,000

8319 Hardwood Circle..................................…$565,500

8351 White Fish Way......................................…$598,285

8359 White Fish Way.....................................…$630,720

3069 Bright Moon Drive..............................…$660,000

7120 Franciville Road...................................…$680,000

3247 Red Cavern Road.................................…$753,000

11005 Huntsman Road.................................…$850,000

10062 Antelope Ravine Drive.......................…$893,289

4425 Wavy Oak Drive...................................…$985,000

12730 Bridle Bit Road.................................…$1,320,000

4020 Foxchase Way...................................…$2,562,500

80921

12709 Rockbridge Circle...............................…$575,000

1842 Volterra Way.........................................…$586,000

858 Altamont Ridge Drive............................…$647,000

15395 Benchley Drive...................................…$680,000

639 Shrubland Drive....................................…$685,000

2052 Ruffino Drive........................................…$700,000

874 Easy Goer Court......................................…$724,833

653 Coyote Willow Drive..............................…$725,000

11945 Hanging Valley Way............................…$755,000

12513 Rockbridge Circle................................…$775,000

1006 Kelso Place............................................…$785,000

11556 Spectacular Bid Circle...........................…$813,100

12850 Rockbridge Circle..............................…$825,000

1830 Bogus Place..........................................…$905,000

14872 Curb Bit Lane...................................…$1,025,000

18410 Appaloosa Road.................................…$1,171,600

1143 Old North Gate Road.........................…$1,300,000

Tags

Load comments