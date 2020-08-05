This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16283 Windy Creek Drive...........................$380,000
1711 Peak Prairie Lane.................................$389,300
15755 Candle Creek Drive...........................$390,000
17090 Park Trail Drive................................$432,000
17248 Buffalo Valley Path...........................$445,000
18481 Dunes Lake Lane..............................$450,000
771 Sage Forest Lane....................................$454,700
1657 Woodmoor Drive................................$489,000
18680 Knollwood Blvd.................................$539,400
879 Caribou Circle.......................................$540,000
19365 Doewood Drive.................................$545,000
928 Graywoods Terrace...............................$550,600
484 Pasada Way............................................$660,000
16033 Enchanted Peak Way.........................$717,000
4670 Limestone Road..................................$755,000
17065 Oxbridge Road..................................$875,000
80921
11529 Hibiscus Lane...................................$350,000
13910 Paradise Villas Grove.......................$422,000
320 Holbrook St...........................................$429,900
2240 Diamond Creek Drive.........................$449,000
1420 Tari Drive............................................$500,000
1165 Diamond Rim Drive............................$500,000
1071 Hillside Oaks Place..............................$525,000
2065 Ruffino Drive......................................$597,000
13079 Rock Rabbit Court............................$599,900
2387 Rusty Ridge Court...............................$605,000
15954 Backwoods Court.............................$610,000
1067 Native Dancer Terrace........................$611,800
16955 Cherry Crossing Drive.......................$650,000
958 Sir Barton Drive....................................$739,000