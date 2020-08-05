Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16283 Windy Creek Drive...........................$380,000

1711 Peak Prairie Lane.................................$389,300

15755 Candle Creek Drive...........................$390,000

17090 Park Trail Drive................................$432,000

17248 Buffalo Valley Path...........................$445,000

18481 Dunes Lake Lane..............................$450,000

771 Sage Forest Lane....................................$454,700

1657 Woodmoor Drive................................$489,000

18680 Knollwood Blvd.................................$539,400

879 Caribou Circle.......................................$540,000

19365 Doewood Drive.................................$545,000

928 Graywoods Terrace...............................$550,600

484 Pasada Way............................................$660,000

16033 Enchanted Peak Way.........................$717,000

4670 Limestone Road..................................$755,000

17065 Oxbridge Road..................................$875,000

80921

11529 Hibiscus Lane...................................$350,000

13910 Paradise Villas Grove.......................$422,000

320 Holbrook St...........................................$429,900

2240 Diamond Creek Drive.........................$449,000

1420 Tari Drive............................................$500,000

1165 Diamond Rim Drive............................$500,000

1071 Hillside Oaks Place..............................$525,000

2065 Ruffino Drive......................................$597,000

13079 Rock Rabbit Court............................$599,900

2387 Rusty Ridge Court...............................$605,000

15954 Backwoods Court.............................$610,000

1067 Native Dancer Terrace........................$611,800

16955 Cherry Crossing Drive.......................$650,000

958 Sir Barton Drive....................................$739,000

