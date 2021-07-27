Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

3280 Talbot Drive....................$445,000

16845 Buffalo Valley Path......$450,000

2256 Blizzard Valley Trail.......$460,000

715 Sage Forest Lane..............$466,566

16596 Hallmark Trail................$525,320

2169 Ranchero Drive................$530,000

17380 E. Caribou Drive..............$533,900

17745 Merryhill Court..............$550,000

1543 Coronado Beach Drive....$557,856

16652 Hallmark Trail..................$601,313

932 Tree Bark Terrace..............$723,956

16082 Fox Mesa Court............$808,000

480 E. Stirrup Trail.................$840,000

1353 Montcombe Drive..........$880,000

80908

507 S. Hancock Ave...................$215,000

7708 Kiana Drive.....................$295,000

7774 Sun Shimmer View...........$354,619

7583 Sand Lake Heights.........$354,808

1799 Rose Quartz Heights........$364,285

7863 Ochre View......................$412,860

7934 Hardwood Circle...........$425,000

10550 Kelowna View................$479,066

11163 Silver Cloud Drive.............$481,706

11156 Crisp Air Drive.................$553,004

5925 East Lane.......................$600,000

8262 Wheatland Drive............$632,500

5410 Jason Road.....................$675,000

9185 Oto Circle.........................$792,500

80921

3390 Double Tree Court..........$130,000

3715 Anemone Circle..............$285,000

6045 Napa Drive......................$375,495

825 Citrine View.....................$460,000

14149 Albatross Drive.............$468,000

13304 Positano Point.............$538,473

14520 Westchester Drive........$550,000

13885 Single Leaf Court..........$576,900

2046 Villa Creek Circle..........$578,000

1945 Clayhouse Drive...............$582,183

1080 Native Dancer Terrace.$594,000

15847 Wildhaven Lane............$737,000

1968 Ruffino Drive.....................$749,433

12590 Chianti Court.............$1,040,000

2314 Coyote Crest View........$1,350,000

Tags

Load comments