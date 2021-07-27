This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
3280 Talbot Drive....................$445,000
16845 Buffalo Valley Path......$450,000
2256 Blizzard Valley Trail.......$460,000
715 Sage Forest Lane..............$466,566
16596 Hallmark Trail................$525,320
2169 Ranchero Drive................$530,000
17380 E. Caribou Drive..............$533,900
17745 Merryhill Court..............$550,000
1543 Coronado Beach Drive....$557,856
16652 Hallmark Trail..................$601,313
932 Tree Bark Terrace..............$723,956
16082 Fox Mesa Court............$808,000
480 E. Stirrup Trail.................$840,000
1353 Montcombe Drive..........$880,000
80908
507 S. Hancock Ave...................$215,000
7708 Kiana Drive.....................$295,000
7774 Sun Shimmer View...........$354,619
7583 Sand Lake Heights.........$354,808
1799 Rose Quartz Heights........$364,285
7863 Ochre View......................$412,860
7934 Hardwood Circle...........$425,000
10550 Kelowna View................$479,066
11163 Silver Cloud Drive.............$481,706
11156 Crisp Air Drive.................$553,004
5925 East Lane.......................$600,000
8262 Wheatland Drive............$632,500
5410 Jason Road.....................$675,000
9185 Oto Circle.........................$792,500
80921
3390 Double Tree Court..........$130,000
3715 Anemone Circle..............$285,000
6045 Napa Drive......................$375,495
825 Citrine View.....................$460,000
14149 Albatross Drive.............$468,000
13304 Positano Point.............$538,473
14520 Westchester Drive........$550,000
13885 Single Leaf Court..........$576,900
2046 Villa Creek Circle..........$578,000
1945 Clayhouse Drive...............$582,183
1080 Native Dancer Terrace.$594,000
15847 Wildhaven Lane............$737,000
1968 Ruffino Drive.....................$749,433
12590 Chianti Court.............$1,040,000
2314 Coyote Crest View........$1,350,000