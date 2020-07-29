Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17024 Blue Mist Grove……………………..$296,000

1464 Red Mica Way…………………………$315,000

1375 Yellow Granite Way…………………..$320,000

826 Marine Corps Drive……………………$325,000

148 Misty Creek Drive……………………..$375,000

18441 Dunes Lake Lane……………………..$425,000

1860 Bel Lago View…………………………$439,900

19564 Lindenmere Drive…………………...$465,000

16215 Gold Creek Drive……………………$487,000

15735 Blue Pearl Court……………………..$535,000

1625 Capadaro Court………………………..$600,000

1076 Tree Bark Terrace……………………..$620,900

207 Green Rock Place……………………….$631,000

210 Lodgepole Way…………………………$665,000

18629 Wethersfield Drive…………………..$705,000

17796 Mining Way….………………………$712,000

1005 Tree Bark Terrace………………………$795,300

624 Forest View Way….…………………….$825,000

80921

15730 Holbein Drive………………………..$455,000

1043 Deschutes Drive………………………..$478,000

1006 Sir Barton Drive………………………$540,200

8262 Scoby Court…………………………...$543,700

12260 Jones Park Court…………………….$546,000

12676 Brookhill Drive……………………….$549,900

2072 Paradise Ridge Court………………….$550,000

1025 Becky Drive……………………………$665,000

13960 Sierra Star Court…………………….$680,900

12629 Chianti Court………………………...$685,000

13505 Random Ridge View……………….$1,020,000

