This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17024 Blue Mist Grove……………………..$296,000
1464 Red Mica Way…………………………$315,000
1375 Yellow Granite Way…………………..$320,000
826 Marine Corps Drive……………………$325,000
148 Misty Creek Drive……………………..$375,000
18441 Dunes Lake Lane……………………..$425,000
1860 Bel Lago View…………………………$439,900
19564 Lindenmere Drive…………………...$465,000
16215 Gold Creek Drive……………………$487,000
15735 Blue Pearl Court……………………..$535,000
1625 Capadaro Court………………………..$600,000
1076 Tree Bark Terrace……………………..$620,900
207 Green Rock Place……………………….$631,000
210 Lodgepole Way…………………………$665,000
18629 Wethersfield Drive…………………..$705,000
17796 Mining Way….………………………$712,000
1005 Tree Bark Terrace………………………$795,300
624 Forest View Way….…………………….$825,000
80921
15730 Holbein Drive………………………..$455,000
1043 Deschutes Drive………………………..$478,000
1006 Sir Barton Drive………………………$540,200
8262 Scoby Court…………………………...$543,700
12260 Jones Park Court…………………….$546,000
12676 Brookhill Drive……………………….$549,900
2072 Paradise Ridge Court………………….$550,000
1025 Becky Drive……………………………$665,000
13960 Sierra Star Court…………………….$680,900
12629 Chianti Court………………………...$685,000
13505 Random Ridge View……………….$1,020,000