This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 12-18. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2171 Baltimore Circle.....................$211,000
1225 Sandpiper Drive..................$342,000
1150 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$345,000
1423 Yellow Granite Way............$395,000
1771 Peak Prairie Lane..................$415,000
7859 Swiftrun Road...................$472,000
5025 Culpepper Court...............$475,000
644 Sage Forest Lane..................$481,940
15741 Lake Mist Drive..................$530,000
15711 Lake Mist Drive..................$544,000
16709 Elk Valley Trail..................$545,000
20045 Promontory Way.............$547,000
17184 Buffalo Valley Path..........$605,000
15833 Kansas Pacific Court........$618,500
16423 Golden Sun Way...............$629,849
18655 Pike View Way...................$630,000
15752 Agate Creek Drive............$665,000
16238 Dancing Bear Lane............$730,000
17755 E Caribou Drive..................$779,000
16193 Enchanted Peak Way.......$860,825
80908
1249 Suncrest Way......................$250,000
6850 Narrow Gauge......................$275,275
3283 Bewildering Heights.........$290,865
3289 Bewildering Heights...........$301,923
7657 Conifer Cone Grove............$318,245
7565 Forest Meadows Ave.........$342,380
8238 Chasewood Loop..............$400,000
7760 Frigid Air Point...................$405,860
8684 Vanderwood Road............$440,000
7934 Martinwood Place.............$455,000
7845 Wagonwood Place............$465,000
11211 Silver Cloud Drive...............$541,885
12650 Linnwood Lane...............$600,000
7170 Tobin Road..........................$680,000
5830 Ramblin Rose Road...........$736,000
20220 Twisted Pine Drive.........$855,000
17925 Black Squirrel Road.........$915,000
10250 Hardy Road.....................$1,165,000
80921
1826 Carmel Drive........................$215,000
2435 Piros Drive...........................$240,000
11975 Alydar Loop.......................$554,397
2231 Fieldcrest Drive..................$560,000
705 Witchhazel Court..................$601,236
13376 Cedarville Way..................$640,000
12131 Cline Court...........................$652,912
1108 Seabiscuit Drive..................$655,000
1986 Walnut Creek Court............$672,694
11916 Artful Way............................$687,974
1084 Prickly Pear Place...............$720,000
16496 Golden Sun Way...............$877,509