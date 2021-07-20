Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 12-18. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2171 Baltimore Circle.....................$211,000

1225 Sandpiper Drive..................$342,000

1150 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$345,000

1423 Yellow Granite Way............$395,000

1771 Peak Prairie Lane..................$415,000

7859 Swiftrun Road...................$472,000

5025 Culpepper Court...............$475,000

644 Sage Forest Lane..................$481,940

15741 Lake Mist Drive..................$530,000

15711 Lake Mist Drive..................$544,000

16709 Elk Valley Trail..................$545,000

20045 Promontory Way.............$547,000

17184 Buffalo Valley Path..........$605,000

15833 Kansas Pacific Court........$618,500

16423 Golden Sun Way...............$629,849

18655 Pike View Way...................$630,000

15752 Agate Creek Drive............$665,000

16238 Dancing Bear Lane............$730,000

17755 E Caribou Drive..................$779,000

16193 Enchanted Peak Way.......$860,825

80908

1249 Suncrest Way......................$250,000

6850 Narrow Gauge......................$275,275

3283 Bewildering Heights.........$290,865

3289 Bewildering Heights...........$301,923

7657 Conifer Cone Grove............$318,245

7565 Forest Meadows Ave.........$342,380

8238 Chasewood Loop..............$400,000

7760 Frigid Air Point...................$405,860

8684 Vanderwood Road............$440,000

7934 Martinwood Place.............$455,000

7845 Wagonwood Place............$465,000

11211 Silver Cloud Drive...............$541,885

12650 Linnwood Lane...............$600,000

7170 Tobin Road..........................$680,000

5830 Ramblin Rose Road...........$736,000

20220 Twisted Pine Drive.........$855,000

17925 Black Squirrel Road.........$915,000

10250 Hardy Road.....................$1,165,000

80921

1826 Carmel Drive........................$215,000

2435 Piros Drive...........................$240,000

11975 Alydar Loop.......................$554,397

2231 Fieldcrest Drive..................$560,000

705 Witchhazel Court..................$601,236

13376 Cedarville Way..................$640,000

12131 Cline Court...........................$652,912

1108 Seabiscuit Drive..................$655,000

1986 Walnut Creek Court............$672,694

11916 Artful Way............................$687,974

1084 Prickly Pear Place...............$720,000

16496 Golden Sun Way...............$877,509

