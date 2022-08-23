This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 11-17, 2022.
80132
4130 Athena Lane.........................................…$295,000
1724 N. Wahsatch Ave....................................…$421,000
17150 Park Trail Drive.....................................…$560,000
16463 Woodward Terrace.............................…$635,000
15853 MaPlacee Hill Road...........................…$655,000
17 Cattle King Way..........................................…$725,000
15831 Lake Mist Drive......................................…$742,000
16332 Mountain Glory Drive...........................…$821,605
19873 Lindenmere Drive..............................…$825,000
17330 Cloverleaf Road.................................…$850,000
20095 Lost Arrowhead Drive.......................…$970,000
80908
10811 Tincup Creek Point...............................…$435,000
1590 Rose Quartz Heights............................…$442,020
6246 Baxter Drive..........................................…$481,000
1875 Satin Spar Point....................................…$500,000
8830 Drivey Needle Place.............................…$510,000
8518 Admiral Way..........................................…$525,000
8943 Yellowtail Way......................................…$538,383
8408 Chasewood Loop...............................…$560,000
8199 Burl Wood Drive...................................…$565,500
2720 Stone Creek Road...............................…$579,000
10887 Warm Sunshine Drive........................…$620,000
8173 Barham Place........................................…$625,000
13220 Pinery Drive........................................…$626,000
10756 Echo Canyon Drive...............................…$710,000
10986 Hidden Brook Circle............................…$772,000
10825 Clove Hitch Court...............................…$801,233
9930 Antelope Ravine Drive..........................…$813,483
15705 Pole Pine Point..................................…$1,150,000
10003 Aspen Valley Road............................…$1,175,165
4486 Settlers Ranch Road........................…$1,210,000
80921
4230 Vicksburg Terrace...............................…$350,000
7980 Camfield Circle....................................…$400,000
2246 Silver Creek Drive..................................…$567,420
1027 Seabiscuit Drive.....................................…$597,710
924 Fire Rock Place.........................................…$610,000
2757 Crooked Vine Court...............................…$641,000
14170 Candlewood Court..............................…$688,500
1147 Dream Lake Court..................................…$700,000
825 Easy Goer Court.....................................…$700,526
1058 Seabiscuit Drive.....................................…$757,377
11543 Silver Charm Way................................…$769,496
11632 Spectacular Bid Circle........................…$790,000
2202 Solterra St.............................................…$875,997
12328 Mount Baldy Drive..............................…$910,000
4110 Placeateau Drive..................................…$925,000
12235 Monarchos Lane................................…$964,879
16456 Morning Rise Lane............................…$1,119,693
2030 Paradise Ridge Court......................…$1,200,000
4105 Tapadero Drive..................................…$1,245,000