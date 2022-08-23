Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 11-17, 2022.

80132

4130 Athena Lane.........................................…$295,000

1724 N. Wahsatch Ave....................................…$421,000

17150 Park Trail Drive.....................................…$560,000

16463 Woodward Terrace.............................…$635,000

15853 MaPlacee Hill Road...........................…$655,000

17 Cattle King Way..........................................…$725,000

15831 Lake Mist Drive......................................…$742,000

16332 Mountain Glory Drive...........................…$821,605

19873 Lindenmere Drive..............................…$825,000

17330 Cloverleaf Road.................................…$850,000

20095 Lost Arrowhead Drive.......................…$970,000

80908

10811 Tincup Creek Point...............................…$435,000

1590 Rose Quartz Heights............................…$442,020

6246 Baxter Drive..........................................…$481,000

1875 Satin Spar Point....................................…$500,000

8830 Drivey Needle Place.............................…$510,000

8518 Admiral Way..........................................…$525,000

8943 Yellowtail Way......................................…$538,383

8408 Chasewood Loop...............................…$560,000

8199 Burl Wood Drive...................................…$565,500

2720 Stone Creek Road...............................…$579,000

10887 Warm Sunshine Drive........................…$620,000

8173 Barham Place........................................…$625,000

13220 Pinery Drive........................................…$626,000

10756 Echo Canyon Drive...............................…$710,000

10986 Hidden Brook Circle............................…$772,000

10825 Clove Hitch Court...............................…$801,233

9930 Antelope Ravine Drive..........................…$813,483

15705 Pole Pine Point..................................…$1,150,000

10003 Aspen Valley Road............................…$1,175,165

4486 Settlers Ranch Road........................…$1,210,000

80921

4230 Vicksburg Terrace...............................…$350,000

7980 Camfield Circle....................................…$400,000

2246 Silver Creek Drive..................................…$567,420

1027 Seabiscuit Drive.....................................…$597,710

924 Fire Rock Place.........................................…$610,000

2757 Crooked Vine Court...............................…$641,000

14170 Candlewood Court..............................…$688,500

1147 Dream Lake Court..................................…$700,000

825 Easy Goer Court.....................................…$700,526

1058 Seabiscuit Drive.....................................…$757,377

11543 Silver Charm Way................................…$769,496

11632 Spectacular Bid Circle........................…$790,000

2202 Solterra St.............................................…$875,997

12328 Mount Baldy Drive..............................…$910,000

4110 Placeateau Drive..................................…$925,000

12235 Monarchos Lane................................…$964,879

16456 Morning Rise Lane............................…$1,119,693

2030 Paradise Ridge Court......................…$1,200,000

4105 Tapadero Drive..................................…$1,245,000

Tags

Load comments