This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 29-May 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1785 Woodmoor Drive……..$215,000

325 Raspberry Lane…………$232,000

17103 Blue Mist Grove……...$264,000

1142 Walters Point………….$265,500

925 Burning Bush Point……..$275,000

654 Mitchell Ave…………….$319,000

831 Merrimack River Way…..$410,000

18295 Stone View Road……..$410,500

17135 Mountain Lake Drive...$430,000

15659 Candle Creek Drive…$435,000

17857 Lapis Court…………..$440,000

767 Tailings Drive…………..$460,000

2362 Pelican Bay Drive……...$466,000

16145 Tabor Creek Court….$476,000

189 Walters Creek Drive……$479,000

19960 Doewood Drive……...$499,000

18280 Stone View Road…….$540,000

725 Lancers Court…………...$642,000

450 Lariat Loop……………..$649,900

20316 High Pines Drive……$685,000

970 Bend In The Trail Road…$690,000

16249 Thunder Cat Way…..$727,800

17775 Minglewood Trail……$750,000

1105 Brenthaven Court……..$835,000

80921

2293 Shady Aspen Drive…….$312,000

1386 Plentiful Drive………...$324,100

1366 Plentiful Drive………...$326,200

260 Avocet Loop…………….$383,000

1252 Lawn Lake Trail……….$390,000

1376 Plentiful Drive………...$391,000

13930 Westchester Drive…..$427,000

1316 Plentiful Drive………...$454,300

1018 Barbaro Terrace……….$465,000

1147 Seabiscuit Drive……….$485,000

2425 Veneto Way……………$500,000

12946 Cupcake Heights…….$515,000

1982 Snowflake Drive……….$520,000

1382 Morro Bay Way……….$530,000

2048 Zenato Court………….$564,000

1289 Count Fleet Court……$636,500

1256 Count Fleet Court……$664,200

1019 Longspur Lane………..$675,000

12737 Pensador Drive………$713,700

12486 Arrow Creek Court…$815,000

