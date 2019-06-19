This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 29-May 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1785 Woodmoor Drive……..$215,000
325 Raspberry Lane…………$232,000
17103 Blue Mist Grove……...$264,000
1142 Walters Point………….$265,500
925 Burning Bush Point……..$275,000
654 Mitchell Ave…………….$319,000
831 Merrimack River Way…..$410,000
18295 Stone View Road……..$410,500
17135 Mountain Lake Drive...$430,000
15659 Candle Creek Drive…$435,000
17857 Lapis Court…………..$440,000
767 Tailings Drive…………..$460,000
2362 Pelican Bay Drive……...$466,000
16145 Tabor Creek Court….$476,000
189 Walters Creek Drive……$479,000
19960 Doewood Drive……...$499,000
18280 Stone View Road…….$540,000
725 Lancers Court…………...$642,000
450 Lariat Loop……………..$649,900
20316 High Pines Drive……$685,000
970 Bend In The Trail Road…$690,000
16249 Thunder Cat Way…..$727,800
17775 Minglewood Trail……$750,000
1105 Brenthaven Court……..$835,000
80921
2293 Shady Aspen Drive…….$312,000
1386 Plentiful Drive………...$324,100
1366 Plentiful Drive………...$326,200
260 Avocet Loop…………….$383,000
1252 Lawn Lake Trail……….$390,000
1376 Plentiful Drive………...$391,000
13930 Westchester Drive…..$427,000
1316 Plentiful Drive………...$454,300
1018 Barbaro Terrace……….$465,000
1147 Seabiscuit Drive……….$485,000
2425 Veneto Way……………$500,000
12946 Cupcake Heights…….$515,000
1982 Snowflake Drive……….$520,000
1382 Morro Bay Way……….$530,000
2048 Zenato Court………….$564,000
1289 Count Fleet Court……$636,500
1256 Count Fleet Court……$664,200
1019 Longspur Lane………..$675,000
12737 Pensador Drive………$713,700
12486 Arrow Creek Court…$815,000