‘Tis the season for giving, and that includes local police departments continuing their community outreach.
For a third year, the Palmer Lake Police Department organized its efforts to deliver turkeys and all the thanksgiving trimmings to families in the community in need of assistance. At the same time, the Monument Police Department gathered holiday meals for those in need in the Monument community, and intends to make the special delivery a recurring Thanksgiving tradition.
The officers delivered food to a total of 12 families in the two neighboring towns on the evening of Nov. 23.
In its first year doing this outreach, Palmer Lake PD delivered dinners to six families. This year, there were eight families on a list provided by Palmer Lake Elementary School staff of families in need of extra assistance for the holiday. Sgt. Michael Carroll said the department aspires to do the same at Christmas, and already has a list of 12 families to help.
“We can help. We only try to make life during a festive time a bit more joyful and helpful,” said Palmer Lake Sgt. Carroll. “I won’t say it doesn’t make us feel good. However, when we hand over the meals and see the happiness in those faces, yeah, we like it.
“There is a good side to the police, and we enjoy showing that side of our profession.”
Carroll said the Palmer Lake department has already made arrangements with The Church of All Nations in Colorado Springs to provide the 12 dinners to be delivered ahead of Christmas. The church did the same for the department for its Thanksgiving engagement.
“The Church of All Nations deserves a huge thank you for providing these meals,” Carroll said.
Monument PD reached out to local organizations and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 to identify families in need of extra assistance.
The Walmart store in Monument aided the department’s Thanksgiving community outreach, providing the turkeys and other food items.
“We love to be able to help our community, especially around the holidays, and we are very proud of the relationship we’ve been able to maintain with the community up here,” said Charlotte Fraser, Walmart store manager.
Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway said Walmart is a true community partner providing Thanksgiving meals, Toys for Tots and COVID-19 donations.
“There are a lot of things we wouldn’t be able to accomplish without their support of the community,” Cmdr. John Hudson said.
Chief Hemingway said the support of Monument’s elected officials and town manager has been important for this type of community engagement, understanding “it’s not just about law enforcement.”
Monument PD community resource officer Andrew Romano, who was recently promoted to sergeant, said, “It’s a really special opportunity. It shows we really love our community and we really love what we do.”