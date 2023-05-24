• Grace Szucs of Monument is among 264 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Szucs will graduate from the College of Education and Human Sciences.

• Blo Blow Dry Bar Colorado Springs is partnering with Tri-Lakes Cares all June long. Guests who bring in donations of non-perishable goods will receive $5 off the regular price blow out. The $5 off proceeds will then be matched and donated to Tri-Lakes Cares. Blo Colorado Springs is a woman veteran owned business whose mission is to serve women and the community. Treat yourself to a relaxing service, save money, while supporting a great cause.

• • •

Officer-involved shooting in Monument

A shooting involving officers of the Monument Police Department was reported May 18. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Knollwood Drive and Quarry Way, a residential neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department is leading an investigation into the shooting.

Police on scene told Tribune news partner KKTV that the incident started as a domestic disturbance at a home, and after one shot was fired inside the home, a suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. According to officials, at least one officer fired at least one shot, and the shot or shots fired missed the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody immediately after, and police told KKTV there were no injuries. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per department policy.