Monument school among finalists for Seven Falls art project

Congratulations are in order for 10 El Paso County schools. In celebration of the 140th anniversary of Seven Falls, The Broadmoor launched a district-wide school art contest for local third-grade classes to propose and design a concept for a collection of four-foot-tall chipmunk art displays to mark the special 140th anniversary of Seven Falls and to be displayed at the attraction throughout the 2023 season. Upon completion of a poster and concept packet each entry remained anonymous and was judged by local dignitaries of Colorado Springs, the 10 finalists have been selected and are currently working on their 4ft chipmunks displays.

Among them is Saint Peter Catholic School of Monument.

“It was difficult to select ten finalists when all of the submissions were creative and thoughtfully planned,” shared Scott Flexman, The Broadmoor’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We received 16 submissions and were so happy to see such a great response from the local schools. All of the students, parents, and educators involved should be congratulated on such a wonderful job and interest in a local community project.”

The 10 finalists were determined based on interpretation of the theme; creativity; originality; and quality of the artwork. Seven Falls will officially kick off its anniversary celebrations in May with the installment of the 10 chipmunk art displays for visitors to enjoy and vote on their favorite display through Labor Day.

While the displays won’t be installed until May due to the possibility of inclement weather conditions, the historic Seven Falls will officially open for its celebratory 140th anniversary season on March 17.

Known for its beautiful waterfalls, stunning vistas, striking canyon rock formations, and wildlife, Seven Falls will be open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Sunday and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. View the schedule and pricing at sevenfalls.com.The school with the winning display receives:

A field trip to Seven Falls for the entire third grade (which will be fourth grade in September 2023) and teachers planned for the fall 2023.

One wristband and 20% off coupon (for a family of four) per student and teacher for the winning school’s student body for a day visit to Seven Falls. Valid for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Voting will take place after display installation and will close on Sept. 5. The winner will be announced in September.

Education briefs

• Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Lillian Veits of Colorado Springs, CO has qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

• More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Honored students from the Tri-Lakes area include:

(80921) Emma Franzen, Hankamer School of Business

(80908) Madilyn Martinez, College of Arts & Sciences

(80921) Olivia Peterson, Hankamer School of Business

(80921) Alyssa Vallejo, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences

(80908) Braden West, Hankamer School of Business