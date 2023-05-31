• Jenna Lewis of Monument received her diploma after graduating from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., on May 6. Lewis received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior architecture and design. In addition, Emma Grace Pace of Monument, a Sophomore, studying social work and Katie Nalley of Monument, a Junior, studying special education, were named to the school’s dean’s list.

• Katie Doiron of Monument has been named to the 2023 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.