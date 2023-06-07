• The Black Forest Community Club, in partnership with the Black Forest Festival & More volunteer team, is hosting the Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event on June 10 at 1 p.m. at the Black Forest Community Center and the Black Forest Log School Park. The event recognizes 10 years of recovery from the devastating 2013 Black Forest Fire. The keynote speaker will be congressman Doug Lamborn.

The event will also feature a Boy Scout-led flag ceremony, an information booth from the Colorado State Forest Service, plus other informational booths and local speakers. Attendees are invited to pack a picnic lunch to enjoy in the Log School Park. BFCC volunteers will be selling hot dogs and R&R Cafe and Rizuto’s Ice Cream will have items for purchase.

• Garrett Craig from Monument graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., on May 27. Craig studied English.

• To celebrate their return to Monument on the Southwest corner of Leather Chaps Drive and Jackson Creek Parkway, Pizza Hut will give away a free pizza to the first 50 customers that attend their Grand Opening Celebration on June 20th starting at 11 a.m.