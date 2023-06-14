• The Palmer lake Arts Council will be hosting Shakespeare in the Park on June 24. This year’s production is “Pericles.” It is free to the public and produced by TheaterWorks at UCCS.

• Award-winning singer/songwriter Aaron LaCombe will be appearing at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts on June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at trilakesarts.org. LaCombe has a gift for telling a relatable story with a memorable turn of a phrase, and then setting that to original yet familiar sounding music. “They all start with some truth…”, he explained in a recent interview.

• The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club announced that it had awarded 16 grants totaling more than $22,000 for 2023.

In addition to multiple school, police, and fire departments, other recipients of TLWC grants for 2022 include the Monument Chapter of Special Olympics, which purchased team uniforms with their grant, Emergency Incident Support (generators and supplies for providing food and water at local emergencies), and the Ryan Pappas Memorial Foundation (alternatives to Drink and Drugs High School Program)

• Delta Airlines ushered in nonstop service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs on June 5 as its inaugural flight lifted off.

• Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop service twice a week to Minneapolis/ St. Paul and Colorado Springs through Sept. 4. Beginning Sept. 5, service will go to one time a week through Nov. 26.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sun Country Airlines as a new carrier at COS. We know our community is just as excited for this addition to COS service,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

• Seven students from Monument were honored by the University of Alabama. Making the President’s List were Jillian Gallagher and Christopher Rasmussen. Qualifying to the Deans List were Lillian Eller, Anna Icke, Kaitlyn MacPherson, Kennedy Terry and Corinne Logeman.

• Sarah Miller from Monument was named to the University of Sioux Falls Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Miller is majoring in Business Administration.

• Nathanael Elmshaeuser, of Monument has been named to the Dean’s List at Freed-Hardman University. Elmshaeuser is earning a Bachelor of Science in Christian Apologetics.