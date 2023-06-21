• Two Monument students received their degrees from the University of Alabama during the 2023 commencement. Kaitlyn MacPherson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and Kennedy Terry received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences degree.

• Emily Plott of Monument, a senior majoring in Nursing, was named to the Dean’s List at Abilene Christian University.

• Eden Bonser of Palmer Lake made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Edgewood College in Madison, Wis.

• Jaydes Warwick from Monument graduated with highest honors from Montana State University in Bozeman. Also graduating from MSAU was Hunter Fausset from Palmer Lake.

• Cassidy R. Werner of Monument was named to the President’s List at SUNY in Canton, N.Y. for the spring semester. Werner is a physical therapist assistant major.

• Middle Tennessee State University student Ryan Matson of Monument was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Matson is majoring in Audio Production.

• Two members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 78 earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Ben Lieber and Alex Tsepelev completed the steps needed this past spring and earned the organization’s highest rank.