• Spectrum donated $2,500 to Tri-Lakes Cares as part of our Spectrum Employee Community Grant Program (SECG). This is the third SECG that Tri-Lakes Cares has received, totaling $10,000. The funding has gone directly to support TLC’s emergency, self-sufficiency, and relief programs.

• Here are some highlights for Fourth of July festivities in the Tri-Lakes area:

Palmer Lake Fun Run: 4 mile fun run-7:00 a.m. Starts at Palmer Lake Santa Fe trailhead and ends in Monument.

Pancake Breakfast: 7:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street Monument. Hosted by St Peter’s Knights of Columbus Council. Tickets available at the door.

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair: 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. 2nd St. and Washington St.- Monument. Full day of festivities including festival food, arts, local businesses, and nonprofits.

Monument Hill Kiwanis 4th of July Parade: 9:30 a.m.-children’s bike parade. 10:00 a.m.- main parade. Downtown Monument.

Fly-bys: 10:00 a.m.-Air Force Fly-by 10:30 a.m.-WWII Aviation Museum Fly-by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Family Friendly Beer Garden: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Limbach Park-Monument.

Live at Limbach! Live bands at Limbach Park: 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. 151 Front Street, Monument. Live music from Colorado musicians at Limbach Park bandshell.

Festival on the Fourth: Gates open at 3:00 p.m. Event starts at 4:00 p.m.-Palmer Lake. Food trucks, beer and wine garden, kids and family entertainment, United States Air Force Academy Band, DJ dance party.

Fireworks: Dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m).-Palmer Lake (Conditions Permitting)