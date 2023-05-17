• Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Pikes Peak, South Park, Comanche, and Cimarron Ranger Districts have been terminated. This termination applies to public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

“For the safety of the public and our employees, it is important to remain vigilant regarding the use of campfires and other activities even as the weather and seasons change suddenly,” said Forest and Grassland Supervisor Diana Trujillo. “We are continuing to monitor the situation, and as conditions change, restrictions will be adjusted.”

• The Turkey Tracks shooting range in Pike National Forest got a cleanup by a team led by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. The initiative was undertaken to address safety concerns by residents of the Trout Creek neighborhood, which is close to the popular shooting range. Due to the high volume of use, the range had become littered with debris, including spent shell casings, targets, and other trash.

The crews removed 26 tons of litter, spent shell casings, and old targets. Some of the notable items found were a couple of downed trees from gunfire, propane tanks, tv’s, wooden target stands, t-posts, tires/rims, brake shoes, cardboard/paper targets, plastic bottles, and thousands of spent shell casings.

• AARP Chapter 1100 will be holding a free shredding event which will afford individuals a way to safely dispose of unneeded personal and financial documents. The shredding event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on June 10 at 12455 Black Forest Road in Black Forest. Reservations are not required to participate.