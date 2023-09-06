• The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Bines and Brews Festival on Sept. 16 at Limbach Park. This event showcases local breweries and distilleries and tickets will be capped at 400. There will be beer, cider, gin, moonshine, and upbeat contemporary jazz.

• Jackson Creek Senior Living will host a guest speaker from United Healthcare to discuss “Exploring Medicare Advantage Plans” Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. This educational presentation and ice cream social is free and open to the public. To RSVP, call Laura Hale or Nancy Cristadoro at 719-725-1331 or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

• Parry’s Pizza at 1268 Interquest Parkway suite 100 will be giving 20% of all sales on Sept. 14 from 5-9 p.m. to The Heart of Monument Play Park. Monument Hill Kiwanis Club is raising funds for the HoMPP that will be owned by the Town of Monument and which is intended for people of all ages and abilities. Indicate that you want to support the HoMPP or Kiwanis when you order.

• The Marq at Monument Ridge Apartments, a new apartment community at 15329 Monument Ridge Court, has rescheduled its ribbon cutting ceremony to Oct. 6, from 3-5 p.m.