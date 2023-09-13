• Knollwood Drive will be closed between CO 105 and South Park Drive until approximately Jan. of 2024 to enable crews to efficiently construct a roundabout at the Knollwood / Village Ridge Point intersection. To access Hwy 105, motorists should follow the detour signage to Lake Woodmoor Drive to Woodmoor Drive.

• The United States Air Force Academy Cadet Wing formed near the Academy’s 9/11 Memorial on Sept. 8 in honor of lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept 11, 2001. The annual ceremony included an invocation, opening remarks, placement of memorial wreaths and the sounding of Taps.

The memorial was dedicated Sept. 9, 2011, as part of the Class of 1976’s 35th reunion class giving project. The memorial incorporates a piece of the World Trade Center and features two pieces of granite, representing the Twin Towers, atop a five-sided foundation that represents the Pentagon. The words, “World Trade Center,” “The Pentagon” and “Shanksville, Pa.” are etched onto the memorial.

Following the ceremony, cadets embarked on a 19-hour memorial run that included a baton and firefighter’s helmet.

• Pikes Peak State College received a gift of $843,750 from an anonymous donor to establish the Spark Fund. This fund will fuel students pursuing higher education in any vocational field in the Pikes Peak region.

The fund was established to provide scholarships to students seeking vocational skills, such as boat building, construction skills, AutoCAD or other drafting tools, automotive repair, heavy equipment operating skills, computer skills, or nursing skills, which provide people with the ability to make a living with an honorable trade or providing funds for the organization to purchase equipment needed to use for vocational instruction.

Education accolades

• Biven Chapman of Palmer Lake and Caoimhe Benn-Rothstein of Peyton received scholarships from the West Texas A&M Department of Agriculture on Sept. 9