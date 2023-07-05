• Marson Mulvin of Larkspur was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University. Mulvin is a junior majoring in Theatre Design/Technology.

• Four students from Monument were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022-23 academic year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

Isaac D. Cade, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

Grace Szucs, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training.

Ethan Henry Twesme, freshman, College of Business, finance and economics.

Devan William Zahl, freshman, College of Business, finance.

• Zoe Smith of Monument was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Smith was initiated at Boise State University.

• William Faber of Monument was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester. Faber is in the computing security program.