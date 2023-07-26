Openings

• KeyBank will be holding the grand opening festivities for its new branch at 27 Spectrum Loop on July 28-29. As part of the festivities, Tri Lakes Cares and Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Center will each be receiving $10,000 donations. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. The following day will feature family-friendly activities starting at 10 a.m., food trucks, giveaways and an appearance by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard at 11 a.m.

• The grand opening for A Daugherty and Associates-An American Family Agency, 755 Hwy 105, Unit H, Palmer Lake was held on July 19.

• The grand re-opening of True North Health Center at 13860 Gleneagle Drive was held on July 21.

Education accolades

• Caleb Craig of Monument has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.