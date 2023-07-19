Openings

• Anne Holzem Photography’s new studio at 251 Front Street Suite 9 had its grand opening on July 15. The event included crafts and drawings for children.

Holzem specializes in maternity, newborn, and children photography. She took gold and second place at the WPPI (Wedding & Portrait Photographers International) in March of 2022.

• Wag N’ Wash at 1150 W. Baptist Road held its grand reopening on July 22.

• • •

Changes

• Jackson Creek Senior Living, which offers independent living, assisted living, and memory support residences, has named Adam Salser executive director. In this role, he will oversee Jackson Creek’s day-to-day operations, ensure customer satisfaction, and provide comprehensive leadership in resident care, staff development, and regulatory compliance.

• • •

Education accolades

• Bryan Mccallum from Monument earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement, held May 13, 2023.

• Jackson Lennon of Monument was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Mass.

• Eben Treat of Monument was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Dallas. Treat is a Computer Science major.

• Zoe Smith of Monument was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Smith was initiated at Boise State University.

• Garrett Craig, majoring in English from Monument, was among the students named to Augustana College’s 2022-23 spring semester Dean’s List.

• Emily Plott of Monument graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in from Abilene Christian University.