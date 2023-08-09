• The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking one new member to serve on the El Paso County Board of Health. Applications are being accepted for “active or retired medical professional” defined as a person who works in or retired from a healthcare profession, including physicians, nurses, other licensed health care providers, and hospital administrators. Applications are due by August 14, 2023.

• Jackson Creek Senior Living will host Colorado Springs-based realtors Clay and Jacob Martin for an informal and friendly conversation about the home-selling process on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Education accolades

• Hannah Carlson of Monument graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango with a degree in Engineering.