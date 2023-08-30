• El Paso County began construction on Silverton Road between Old North Gate Road and Summit Drive on Aug. 28. The project is expected to be completed in approximately four months, weather and resources permitting. Single-lane closures may occur, but the road will be open to traffic. Expect delays.

• Wirewood Station will have a free concert at Fox Run Regional Park on Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, blankets, families, and friends to enjoy the finale of the Fox Run Concerts in the Park series and another great night of music in our regional parks. For more information go to https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/2023-el-paso-county-concerts-in-the-park/ .

• Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day will be held on Sept. 7 at Fox Run Regional Park starting at 9 a.m. The event will include guided trail rides, trail etiquette handouts, riding clinics, giveaways and more. This is a terrific way to get kids outside and develop their mountain biking skills. All ages are welcome. Riders just need a working bike and helmet to participate. For more information go to communityservices.elpasoco.com/take-kid-mountain-biking/