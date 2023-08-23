• The Board of Education of the Lewis-Palmer School District No. 38 calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector and a resident of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months before the election and must be a current resident of the director district that will be represented.

• Officials are seeking the public’s input concerning the new Fox Run Regional Park nature Center. They will be looking for your ideas on Aug. 24 at the Fox Run Regional Park Concert in the Park, which begins at 6 p.m. You can talk with El Paso County staff, enjoy fun activities and get a free “thank you for dropping by” gift.

• The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments announced the launch of its 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan development process. PPACG is collecting feedback to inform the plan. The survey is open until Sept. 6.

English-https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PPACG_2050LRTP

Spanish-https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PlandeTransporte2050

• Verity’s Village is hosting “Run for the Rare,” a 5K fun run/walk on Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. at Palmer Lake Regional Recreational Area, 199 County Line Road. A $35 registration fee will include a race t-shirt plus other swag. You can register at https://veritysvillage.com/run/. Verity’s Village serves families who receive a life-limiting diagnosis for their babies and support parents from diagnosis to delivery and beyond.

• The Stephen Ministers, a group trained to help those in crisis, is hosting a PTSD workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Oct 8 at Family of Christ in Monument.