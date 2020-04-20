For Tri-Lakes area native Mark Waters, living and studying in China during the coronavirus pandemic has been exceptionally memorable.
Waters, 24, a former Pikes Peak Christian High School two-sport star, has spent the last three years attending Xiamen University in Xiamen, Fujian, China.
The public college is located across the strait from Taiwan, about 700 miles south of Wuhan.
Waters, 23, will graduate this summer with a major in Chinese and a minor in international studies. For the last three months, his days have been interesting while being near the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus that has spread worldwide.
The earliest COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in China in early December. By late January, Chinese officials were locking down entire cities. Xiamen was among them.
“At first I thought it was just going to be similar to the seasonal flu that we have in America,” Waters told The Tribune. “A number of my friends and classmates that left China before the virus started getting out of hand were rather relieved that they ‘got out of China’ in due time, especially since China was the epicenter of this pandemic. But after spreading worldwide, that was really when we knew things were going to get serious.”
Waters took early precautions, as well as advice from his parents, Mel and Betsy, to make sure he kept himself out of harm’s way as much as possible.
“At the outset of the virus, I bought as many masks and sanitary wipes as I could find from the local convenience stores,” he said. “But since I knew the most effective way to protect myself was to simply reduce human-to-human contact, aka social distancing, I would purchase a sufficient amount of food and water and just hunker down for 4 to 5 days at a time.
“Since social contact was pretty limited and the necessary protective measures were taken, I was never overly concerned about my safety or the safety of the friends around me.”
In between sleep and studying, he remained in almost daily contact with his parents.
“We wanted him to come home,” said Mel Waters, an associate pastor at New Life Church. “Mark told us that if he got on an airplane and breathed all that air he’d get sicker than if he stayed there. He’s probably healthier than we are.”
Mark Waters said the Chinese authorities took action in making sure their residents were safe.
“The village that I’m residing in had blocked off all of its entrances so that only local residents with proof of identification could enter and exit the village,” said Mark, who spent his first two years of college at Oral Roberts University. “As for within the village, residents were strongly advised to stay at home to reduce the chance of spreading the virus, but were still allowed to make runs to the store for any essentials, which is similar to the lockdown that’s being enforced in America at this moment.”
Mark has not been infected with the virus, and thus, has not been quarantined. One of his friends, however, who left China before the outbreak was made public by the Chinese, was forced to be quarantined for 14 days upon returning to China.
Mark enjoyed a stellar prep career. In his senior year at the Class 1A state track meet, he won the 400 meters, finished second in the 200 and third in the 100.
In his free time, Mark has been able to play basketball at an outdoor basketball court on campus. The fitness centers are still closed. “Most of the time I do workouts inside my room,” Mark said.
Since the spread of the virus has slowed in China, Mark said government officials have lifted many restrictions.
“While masks are still strongly advised, I’ve been seeing more and more shops and restaurants opening up daily,” he said. “As long as you get your temperature checked with the infrared thermometer at the doorway, wear a mask and register, you can basically go anywhere you please. So yes, life is slowly getting back to normal, thankfully.”
Registering means writing down his passport number, name and cell phone number at the entrances of most stores. Restaurants and banks, for example, require a QR code to be scanned using the WeChat app that will reveal where a said person has been within the past month. “If they haven’t been in a particular city for at least 14 days, they might be denied entrance into some restaurants or services, like banks,” he said.
Mark said he has been impressed with the way Chinese officials have reacted to the pandemic since January.
“I want to applaud the people here in Xiamen, China, for complying with all of the lockdown and mask-wearing orders,” he said. “At the outbreak of the virus, I would often see red banners, vehicles with megaphones and informercials every day notifying people to stay inside and take necessary protective measures. At first, I would get somewhat annoyed at all of it, but later I realized that it was a smart move.”
Mark’s dad is looking forward to the day Mark returns home.
“Overall, his mother and I have been so thankful,” Mel said. “Mark has maintained a great attitude and his situation has turned out well.”