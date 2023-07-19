The Tri Lakes Majors Girl’s Softball All-Star team beat the Colorado River Valley All-Stars with a final score of 15–1 on July 16 to win the state tournament.

In the six games they played to capture the District tournament and the state tournament, Tri Lakes All-Stars scored 94 runs while surrendering only seven behind star pitcher Selah Joiner.

“I have been with the Little League Organization for 23 years and I have never seen a team dominate their opposition the way Tri-Lakes has done this year,” Selah Joiner. Mike Sedillos, Little League District Administrator, said.

Their next step is to play in the Little League regional tournament representing Colorado in Waco, Texas.

“The girls know that If they win regionals they will go on to play in the Little League Softball World Series and that keeps them motivated,” coach Matt Stenerson said.

Two years ago, the Tri-Lakes team won the State tournament but were unable to go to regionals when four of their players came down with COVID.