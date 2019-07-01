I did this kind of crazy “thing” recently: I participated in a Ragnar relay race in Snowmass. At a Ragnar trail event, all teams camp in a central, basecamp (complete with food trucks and hot coffee!), and runners set out to run their loops — easy (green), medium (yellow) and hard (red) — in turn, until each team finishes.
Here is the crazy part: the combined distance of the three loops (in other words, the distance each team member was required to complete) totaled just over 14 miles and 3,000 feet of elevation gain. Also, not one of us on the team had trained properly; personally, the longest distance I had run in the months leading up to the race was 6 miles. There was nothing to indicate I would be able to run what equated to a half-marathon.
Despite our lack of preparation, every member of our scrappy, undertrained team finished the course, had a fantastic time, and immediately started planning for Ragnar Snowmass 2020. This race might be a little crazy, but what we witnessed and experienced during the race was incredibly powerful and inspirational: we experienced community.
Over 2,000 runners set up camp across soccer and softball fields in Snowmass, creating a sense of common purpose amongst strangers. I never had the sense teams were competing against each another, but simply trying to do their very best while supporting fellow runners. As I left the starting tent to run my first loop, I was cheered on and high-fived by runners from other teams lining the sides of the course. Runners passed words of encouragement back and forth on the grueling hills. I heard stories of runners selflessly giving their extra flashlight or jacket to runners in need during the overnight legs of the race.
On a smaller scale, our team of two couples who barely knew each other developed a quick, supportive bond. We did our best to congregate at the starting tent for runner transitions, encouraging the teammate heading out to run and ready with cold water, a snack, and an extra layer for the runner finishing. Having not properly trained, we didn’t care about our times (well, maybe a little: runners always care about their times) but really wanted our entire team to finish the race. There wasn’t a dry eye when our teammate Melissa, a three-time brain cancer survivor who only recently finished yet another round of treatments, danced her way to the finish line as she completed the last of her loops.
I drew great strength from both my teammates and the other runners at Ragnar. I realized how much I can do when I am supported and encouraged by a community. I recognize this in so many areas of my life and know it is true, but — as both an introvert and highly independent spirit — I tend to forget and simply push through on my own. Because I am stubborn and driven, I generally manage to do OK; however, I could achieve more and possibly struggle less if I labored alongside others, with a community.
I’m taking steps to join or create communities: I have found a group of women to hike with. I am looking for a running group or club. I hope to meet some other writers through the Pikes Peak Writers group. I have been more intentional about attending church (and actually talking to people!). It’s hard, but I’m trying!
And I’m looking forward to next year’s Ragnar. Maybe the race sounds completely crazy to you; maybe running isn’t your thing. But I believe we need experiences like Ragnar to remind us of the power of community, of how working together as a team often brings out the very best in us. Reminders that we are so much stronger when we are connected to others.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Contact her at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.