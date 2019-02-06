Tri-Lakes Life: The next cairn on the trail
I find myself at a very unusual point in my life: here I am, decidedly middle-aged, and I am applying to go back to graduate school. On one hand, it is incredibly exciting, as I am (fingers crossed) going to get the opportunity to study a subject that has interested me for a very long time: theology. On the other hand, it’s terrifying, the process of applying bringing up all sorts of fears, layer upon layer of self-doubt.
For example, I am continually reminded that I am a “non-traditional” student, that I am old. This fact is hammered home when I have to input my graduation dates from undergrad and graduate school, 1995 and 1997, respectively. I pause, do some quick mental math, and realize I graduated more than 20 years ago. I have to call and get assistance before I can place my transcript order because, no, I do not remember my graduate school student ID number from 1995. It dawns on me that the student assisting me probably had not been born when I graduated there. It is beyond surreal.
I begin to worry that maybe I am too old to be going back to school. Perhaps my brain doesn’t work well anymore. Maybe I won’t remember how to study for or take tests. What about papers? Maybe I’m not cut out for writing papers.
I got some practice in paper writing with the “personal essay” requirement portion of the application. It seems like maybe that wouldn’t have been a struggle, given that I’m a writer, but I am not exaggerating when I say it undid me. There were all sorts of questions I had to answer, points to address, all in a limited number of words. The questions weren’t simple ones, either, but huge, existential what-is-my-life-purpose? types of questions. What are my reasons for wanting to attend divinity school? Why is now a good time for this pursuit? What kind of work do I hope to do with my degree? I would write whole paragraphs then delete them, stare at the flashing cursor on my laptop screen for the better portion of an hour, get up, get a snack, pace around in circles trying to figure out what to write.
I suppose I wrestled with my essay so much because I don’t know the answers to most of those questions. My reasons for wanting to attend seminary seem flimsy, unlikely to hold up to the scrutiny of an admissions committee: I want to go because theology has always fascinated me and I have long felt a pull to attend. Now is a good time because, well, I don’t exactly have what I would consider a career at the moment. As far as what I’ll do with the degree — that is anybody’s guess. I think it will have something to do with writing, probably some public speaking, but the rest is blurry. I’m hoping the whole process of school will help me sort that bit out. That is, assuming I get in.
It’s a time of great uncertainty, but I’m getting more comfortable with living in the fog, with not knowing where this path will lead, but setting out anyway. It all reminds me of hiking: sometimes, when the trail crosses a huge field of boulders or through a forest of dense trees, it becomes difficult to see the trail. Just when you think you’ve lost the trail, you’ll spot a man-made pile of rocks called a cairn. It means “head this way: you’re on the right path.” You set off towards the cairn, then look around for the next one, and the next one, eventually leading you all the way to the summit.
Applying to and hopefully attending divinity school seems like the next cairn on my trail. I am setting out and trusting, scary as it is. I am full of doubts, but it feels like the next right move. For now, simply having that cairn in sight is enough.
