In mid-August, I got to spend a glorious day with my son and his friends at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. We were stealing time, savoring the last little bit of summer. The zoo felt almost empty as many kids, including Jess’ freshman siblings, had already gone back to school. As sophomores, he and his friends had one more day of freedom.
I felt as if I was watching some time-lapse movie, as memories of previous zoo visits flashed through my mind: me holding toddler Jess on the pony ride. Jess and his sisters riding the merry-go-round. Jess giggling at the otters turning summersaults in the water. Jess requesting a picture on the bronze deer sculpture every single time we came.
Though I tried to stay present, tried to enjoy the now, I couldn’t ignore the sadness that sat like a lump in my stomach. How on earth had those years gone by so fast? Who was this enormous kid in front of me? Was there some way to stop time, to stop Jess from growing up any more?
As we wandered around near the elephants and rhinos, I overheard a group of moms chatting behind me. They were by themselves, no kids in tow, and as they talked I learned all their kids were grown — some in college, some beyond, some having just moved away, others long gone. They all spoke of this cavernous emptiness they felt, this deep sense of loss, as if something had been stolen from them. “It’s been five years since my daughter left, and I think I’ve been depressed ever since,” said one mom.
I’m hearing similar sentiments from a lot of moms lately; this is a tough season. It’s not that we don’t know our kids are going to leave. That’s the plan, after all: to send them out into the world to be their own unique selves, to live extraordinary lives. And yet, still, we are never ready, never prepared, shocked by the sense of loss we experience when they go. We feel caught, one part of us wanting to hold our kids back, to bottle up each precious stage of development, while at the same time knowing it is wrong to hold them back. So we let go, and we grieve.
I’ve had a glimpse of this grief already: Though I have yet to send any of my biological kids to college, I have been divorced for five years, sharing joint custody with my ex-husband. The week on/week off parenting schedule is nothing new, but I am continually surprised by the sadness that comes every time my kids leave for their dad’s house.
For now, they do come back. But in only a few years, Jess will move out of the house, and that emptiness will move in for good, and I’ll have to learn how to live with the sadness, with that feeling of loss. I’m not sure there is any way I can prepare for it, that any of us moms really can. I’ll try to remember that the leaving is part of the deal, the final act of the parenting play. I’ll try to remember that I’m not alone, that no mom escapes these feelings of loss.
Everyone warned me parenting would fly by, told me to cherish those years when the kids were little. I tried, but it still went by in a total blur. I feel like we are racing toward the end. Parenting is filled with so much joy, but with so much heartache as well. I’ll try to store up the sunny memories, the magical Cheyenne Mountain Zoo days, so I can pull them out when Jess is off to college, when the loss settles in to stay.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.