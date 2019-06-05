Like me, nearly every mom I know lives with a near-constant worry, a horrible, nagging doubt, wondering if she is doing a good enough job as a mother. It often seems overwhelming, with so many arenas in which we are required to be competent, spaces in which we may or may not have the requisite skills. Areas such as housekeeping: the never-ending river of house “things,” which I am simultaneously terrible at and disinterested in. I can’t seem to remember to change my sheets, for example, or remind the kids to change their sheets — which, of course, they would not do — or do their laundry. I so want things to be clean, to give my kids a nice, pleasant place to live, but housework bores me to tears, quite literally.
I imagine that I am good at organizing things, try to conjure up the spirit of Marie Kondo and read lots of organizing books, but truly, I am not. I recently went into my youngest daughter’s bedroom, armed with a laundry basket and a trash bag, because I could no longer take the chaos I saw every time I opened her door. I would love to tell you I “fixed” the problem and left her room organized and tidy, but apart from removing the dirty laundry and throwing away several bags of trash, trash-like toys and old school projects, I don’t think I accomplished much. I simply relocated all the books she seemed to have outgrown, moving them to the hall bookshelf (Do I keep them? Donate them? Continue to ask the question every time I see them? Probably that one ...) and took every single one of the toys to the basement so I wouldn’t have to look at them. I’m not sure I solved anything, but simply created new problems in different areas of the house.
While “organizing” my daughter’s room, I noticed the multiple swaths of paint on the wall, which have been there for over a year, as we still haven’t decided what color to paint her room. They are nagging reminders of a house project undone, of which I have many. In my defense, I did follow through and paint my middle daughter’s room, but it’s not good: the painter’s tape took of chunks of paint with it when I removed it. There are splotches of paint on the ceiling because I am neither good at painting or patient. There are weird bare patches at random intervals along the walls where the roller didn’t quite do its job. A better person would have fixed it all by now, but not me. It’s one of those tasks that I am embarrassed by but have zero desire to do. Honestly, I forget about it as soon as I’m not in there, then remember when I go in to say goodnight, but forget again as soon as I shut the door.
I do wish I were better at all the house stuff. I wish I created a better physical space for my kids, was better at cooking and cleaning and meal planning and party planning and all that mom type stuff. But I’m not. And maybe it’s OK. Maybe instead of getting someone who is amazing in the housekeeping arena, my kids got exactly the mom they were supposed to get — one who is more than a little bit messy and disorganized but who is super honest and true. A mom who loves books and God and wine and mountains and the ocean. A mom who can’t seem to teach them how to keep house but is teaching them how to be good and honest and kind and true to themselves. A mom who wished the house was filled with diner parties more often, but is thankful the house is filled with laughter and forgiveness and lots of grace.
My kids don’t seem to notice or care that our house isn’t perfect; they seem content and happy. They tell me how much they love me and think I’m the best mom, how they wouldn’t trade me for the world. Fellow moms, my hunch is your kids think the same about you. Trust that your strengths are exactly the right ones for your kids.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.