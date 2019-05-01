Tri-Lakes Life: Letting go
May marks the end of the academic year. With it often come ceremonies as our children move from elementary to middle school, middle to high school, high school to college, college to adult life. I have prided myself in being rather unemotional as my kids graduated from one stage of childhood to the next, in staunchly accepting the next phase of their expanding independence. I believed I was OK with the lessening of control I wielded over their lives. It seems I might have been wrong.
You see, several months ago, my son got his driver’s permit. Jess is my oldest, so this is my first foray into the world of teenage driving. “My driving instructor told us we should do most of our driving hours with the more ‘chill’ parent,” Jess tells me as we leave the DMV. “That would be you,” he says. I smile and stand up a bit straighter, feeling more than a little smug with the knowledge that my teenager views me as more “chill” than my ex-husband. “Of course I can handle this whole driving thing,” I think. “No problem.”
Jess and I head to a vacant parking lot a few days later for driving practice. We swap places in the car and I buckle into the passenger seat, feeling very chill. Jess releases the brake and begins driving. “OK, go down to the end of this row and turn right,” I suggest. We begin to approach the end of the row far faster than I would like. “Um, slow down,” I say, calmly. “Slow down,” I repeat with more urgency. “Slow down!” I finally yell, gripping the door handle as we make the turn, the way I remember my mom doing when I was learning to drive.
We somehow make it through the 30-minute practice session, Jess sarcastically driving the car down the empty parking lot row at a ridiculously cautious 2 miles per hour, me continuing to shout “Slow down!” while maintaining a death grip on the car seat. I hang my head as we finally walk back into the house. I desperately need a glass of wine. I am clearly not the chill parent.
Reflecting over the situation as I drink my wine, I realize my anxiety stretches far beyond the fear of running into a parking block in a deserted lot. I sense an immense loss of control as Jess learns to drive. This is one of the larger cords to be cut between me and my child, a huge safety net being removed. I thought I was ready, but maybe not.
When our kids are tiny, we have them encased in a bubble of protection. They are with us the bulk of the time: we cart them around in car seats and strollers, letting go only for short periods: child care at the YMCA or a babysitter while we zip to the store.
Then elementary school happens. A cord gets cut. We have to trust they will make good choices, trust the adults in charge will watch out for potential dangers, everything from choking hazards at lunch to falls from playground equipment.
Before we know it, middle school and then high school come along, with so many larger kids, huge buildings, social media, bullying, drugs and vaping. There are youth group trips, school activities, hanging out at the mall with friends, going to movies without a parent. Every activity seems to hack away at that protective, parental tether.
Now driving. In a few months Jess will be able to drive by himself, without a parent in the car. I won’t be there to tell him to slow down, to watch out for cross traffic. I won’t be able to make sure he doesn’t look down at his phone or get distracted by the radio. The roads are scary, and I won’t have control.
The loss is painful, the recognition that my kids are moving further out of my reach, cutting the cord one step at a time. That was always the plan, of course: for them to become their own, independent people. But as much as one might accept that on a cognitive level, I know almost no parent who manages to move through the stages of development in a chill manner. Myself included.
I’ve resolved to pay attention even more, to try to sink right in to each moment with my kids, enjoying who they are right now. Then, when these milestones come, when I am forced to allow them to launch into a world that seems frightening and full of dangers, I hope I remember to pray. I’ll pray for them, that they will be safe, but also for me: that I will hold that cord with a gentle grip and slowly let them go.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.