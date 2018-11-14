Tri-Lakes Life: Letting go to create space
There’s that well-used saying, “to everything there is a season,” and I have lived long enough to know it’s true. Currently, I find myself being called into a new season of life, and that season is requiring me to make some adjustments. I feel a call to simplify and reduce the number of things I am attempting to accomplish in a week or even in a day, to lessen my stress level, to create more space and margin in my life.
I have been (mostly) successfully juggling a full handful of part-time jobs for the past year or so. I teach a few yoga classes every week. I write this column weekly. I do freelance writing work for several local papers. I teach private music lessons every other week. I sometimes play violin or viola for weddings or other events. I am a site coordinator for a local nonprofit that gives free tutoring to kids struggling with reading.
Most importantly, I am a mom to my three kids and step-mother-like-figure to my partner’s three kids who are all between the ages of 11 and 19, who frequently require transportation to events all over the Pikes Peak region. Then there is the managing and (very loose) cleaning of our house, the food preparation, the dog walking and million other house and life tasks I must complete.
Add all these things together and it is a lot. Too much, it turns out. There may be other people who could maintain the constant juggling, the continual changing of hats, but I am discovering that I am not one of them. For me, the constant shape-shifting has left me feeling more than a little confused, never certain which version of myself I need to be. I feel I need to do less; I need to find my center again.
I have decided to let go of a few things to free up more space, both in my schedule and in my heart. Teaching yoga is one of them. This is a hard decision, because I very much like my students. I enjoy seeing them practice every week, watching them grow and improve. However, the studio where I teach is nowhere near my house, and teaching a one-hour class cuts a three-hour chunk out of my day. I am feeling like I want those chunks of time back, freed up for other things.
I have also decided to let go of this weekly column. This is an even harder decision, as I have enjoyed writing it very much. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to create something every week, to put my thoughts out into this wonderful community and have people actually read them. One of my greatest joys has been receiving emails from you, dear readers — whether positive or negative. In a world as busy and fast-paced as ours, the fact that you took the time to not only read what I wrote but actually compose an email is incredible. Thank you.
I won’t be completely disappearing: I will still be writing in this space, just less frequently. I will be writing a column once a month. This allows me to stay connected to you, to this community, yet removes the pressure of a weekly deadline. It gives me more time for my kids, my not-quite-yet-step-kids, my partner, my dog, myself. It frees up some time to read more books, take more walks, and do more writing — free writing, without a set topic or publication date. I hope to write more often on my blog, edensedge.blog, something I just have not had the energy or mental bandwidth to do lately.
If you have any ideas or thoughts for future columns, feel free to send me an email. I feel most passionate writing about life, about experiences, about thoughts and feelings; I think this kind of writing is my strength, so I intend to focus my efforts there. Thank you again, dear readers, for taking the time to read what I write. I’ll see you here, monthly!
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.