Tri-Lakes Life: It's all moving way too fast
I went through my youngest daughter’s closet and dresser this past weekend. Together we extracted an overflowing laundry basket full of clothing that no longer fit her. My youngest child, who is now, unbelievably, in middle school, seems to have grown literally inches in the span of a few short months. She no longer looks like a child, but rather like a young adult, with miles of arms and legs.
Next, I sold my middle daughter’s sweet twin daybed on Facebook Marketplace. I remember buying it for her over a decade ago, when she was just 3. Now, at over 5-feet-9 inches tall, she kept hitting the bedframe when she stretched out at night and needed a longer bed. Plus, she informed me, the girly style of the old bed just “wasn’t her” anymore.
A few weeks ago, I dropped my oldest off at a homecoming dance with a few of his friends. My heart leaped up into my chest when I saw the swarm of enormous-looking high school kids waiting to get into the school for the dance. Since when was he one of the “big kids?” How was it possible that he was old enough to stay out until 11 p.m.?
That’s only half of the growing-up craziness in our blended household: Jason’s middle daughter is looking at colleges. She will be graduating in a few short months and moving out of the house. His youngest is already an eighth grader. His oldest is halfway through her sophomore year in college. It’s simply nuts.
Change — it is inevitable, of course. I know it happens, know it is a natural part of life. Nothing stays static or in one place. Everything is full of life and motion. As a parent, I’ve obviously been aware of the growth of my children, their natural development over time. I’ve seen and welcomed most changes, and generally enjoyed each new phase they entered.
Lately, however, it seems like everything is speeding up. I feel as if we have stepped onto a runaway train heading towards adulthood. The kids keep growing up faster and faster and I want to hit the pause button. It’s unbelievable to think that in seven short years all the kids will have moved out of our house. I want to slow things down so I don’t miss any part of these amazing teenage years.
Let me be clear: it is not all sunshine and rainbows around here. There is more than a little teenage drama at our house with five kids between the ages of 11 and 17. There are many moments when Jason and I feel completely ill-equipped and begin Googling parenting tips on the computer, when we come to each other with wild eyes and empty hands, saying, “I haven’t a clue how to handle this.”
But for every moment that makes us want to pull our hair out, there are 50 others that are fantastic. The ages our kids are now are honestly so much fun. It is incredible to watch them really “become” themselves — develop their own opinions about complex issues, figure out what things truly light up their souls. They are turning into people who are interesting to take to lunch, who can fully hold up their end of a conversation. There is so much “doing,” with school and friends and activities and crafts; it’s a constant snowstorm of movement most days. I want to capture and download each sweet, fleeting memory and burn it into my brain, into my heart, so I don’t ever forget these incredible years.
I can’t slow time down, I know. The changes will keep coming in spite of my best efforts to keep things as they are. I think the best I can do is enjoy life as fully as possible: to be fully present as much as I can, to love all the kids deeply and with my whole self. I want to be mindful of the ever-changing, finite nature of these years, and approach each day with gratitude, with my eyes wide open, because it sure does move fast.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.