Happy 2019! For my first column this year, I have decided to share a little about myself — in particular, something I’ve struggled with for almost as long as I can remember. I hope to make a change in 2019; I suppose it’s a New Year’s resolution of sorts. I wonder how many of you can relate?
I worked as a professional violinist for many years, before neck surgery for a slipped disc caused me to step back. I first began studying violin when I was 6 and picked things up relatively easily. I rose through the ranks of summer music camps, local competitions and youth orchestras as I grew, often hovering at the top of my age group. I worked hard and earned many awards and prizes, including a full scholarship to study music at The Ohio State University. I went on to graduate school, then won my first orchestra position with The Toledo Symphony. I won another position a year later, and eventually a spot in the Colorado Springs Philharmonic when I moved to Colorado.
My musical background is solid and I have two degrees in music. I have performed as an orchestral musician, a soloist and a chamber musician more times than I can count. I have been patted on the back and encouraged and assured that I am, in fact, a very good musician. Still, I struggled my entire career with the same, nagging doubt. The question that quickly had the power to steal my confidence and take away any joy or pleasure I derived from music making.
Was I good enough?
I was never exactly sure who was asking this question, deciding just how high the bar was, how “good” I had to be. Based on the nasty, judgmental voice in my head, however, I was never reaching it, no matter how hard I worked. That questioning voice challenged my pedigree with lines like, “You only went to a state school, not a private music conservatory. You didn’t get serious about music until you were older, while other kids were practicing hours a day when they were little. You aren’t a ‘real’ musician. You are a fraud.” I was convinced I would be found out, that someone would step in sooner or later, tap me on the shoulder and politely ask me to leave the stage, to turn in my badge and go home.
This wasn’t a fun way to live, always trying to prove to myself and whoever the imaginary “they” was that I was good enough. I wish I could tell you that the questioning voice lessened as the years passed or with each accumulated success, but nope. Honestly, it seemed to get louder.
I’ve started to wonder what my life as a musician would have looked like without that voice, without all the questioning of my enough-ness. I suspect there would have been a lot more freedom in my violin playing. I would have taken more risks musically, played things less “safe.” I would have had more fun and trusted myself more, trusted in my training and my inherent abilities, leaned into the things that were great about and unique to me.
I know I’m not the only one who struggles with this. I’m reading Michelle Obama’s book right now. She reveals how she worried whether she was good enough her whole life, even as she was becoming the First Lady. It’s so easy for me to hear that and think, “That is ridiculous: if anyone should feel confident and self-assured it’s Michelle Obama.” However, I hear her words and recognize how very hard it is to excise that awful, destructive voice of self-doubt.
Maybe you too struggle with this voice. I definitely do, all too often. As we move in to 2019, I invite you to let that worry go, to give yourself permission to sink into your life and own it. Whatever you are doing, believe you are good enough, that you are enough. What freedom might you experience? How much more fun would you have? What more could you accomplish? Would you find greater joy in your doing? I know it is easier said than done, but I’m going to give it a try, too. I don’t believe it is ever too late to change.
