Tri-Lakes Life: Apples and oranges, the trap of comparison
I want to tell you a story about comparison. Just last week, I was in a pretty good emotional place. Our week had gone pretty well: my partner, Jason, and I had managed to get all the kids to and from their million activities successfully. Everyone got fed dinner of some sort nightly. The house was in a manageable state of disorder. Our one pre-teen and four teenagers were about as happy as kids of that age can be. We were running a reasonably functional household, I thought.
Then I did something awful, that pulled the happiness rug right out from under me. I started comparing my life to others. I walked into a friend’s house and immediately felt ashamed, like my house was a disaster compared to hers. “Oh my word,” I thought, “where is all the stuff? Do children even live here?” Things looked spotless and terribly well organized. There were no random objects lying around. Everything seemed to have its own place. The décor was chic and minimalist, like a designer had selected everything. It was incredible.
All my feelings of being OK evaporated. My mind flashed back to my own, less-than-perfect house. I felt embarrassed when I thought of the baskets of unfolded laundry sitting in my living room, next to the homework someone had left lying on the couch, across from the accent table containing all the papers that I for the life of me could not figure out what to do with (Discard? File? Put on the pin-board?) In comparison to this friend’s house, mine looked like a disaster, like I hadn’t a clue how to be a grownup. I had been wrong to think my life was going OK — it was really just a mess.
There have been far too many scenarios like this in my life, times when I have been completely derailed by the demon of comparison. We humans seem to be incredibly drawn to it: comparing ourselves to others helps us define who we are and where we are in the world. Comparison can at times be positive, spurring us on to action, encouraging us to work harder or refine our life goals. The problem is that all too frequently comparison steals our joy and our contentedness with our lives. It makes us miserable, convincing us that we are not or don’t have enough.
Facebook (or any form or social media) is one of the biggest comparison traps for me. It will often happen on a Sunday evening; I’ll plop down on the couch, tired but content after a weekend of juggling marching band competitions, horseback riding lessons, pleading with children to complete their chores, covering an event for a newspaper story and grocery shopping. I start scrolling through my Facebook feed and my mood begins to rapidly plummet: it seems that everyone else was having heaps of fun while our family was just surviving. I scroll past photos of other families hiking or biking or eating out, traveling to Aspen for the weekend or hosting a massive party for all their friends (that didn’t include us). Ugh. Obviously, our life is boring and we are depriving our kids of a full, fun-filled childhood. We should get out more and plan more fun activities and travel more and host more parties. First, we have to find some more friends. How on earth do these people have so many friends?
What I forget in the midst of all this comparison is that I am only seeing a portion of the picture. I don’t know the whole story in anyone else’s life. I don’t know if my friend has a housekeeper coming in to clean every week. That trip to Aspen might have been the first in years. Maybe the family hiking outing wasn’t as fun-filled and blissful as it appears. I am comparing what I know about myself with what I don’t know about them. It’s apples and oranges; it’s not a fair comparison, and definitely not a helpful one.
I am resolving to try to be content with my life rather than comparing it to others. I want to be happy with what I have and with all the good that I accomplish. I want to protect my joy and happiness. It will be a struggle, but I think it is worth the fight.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.