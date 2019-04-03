Tri-Lakes Life: All of The Things
Every year, right around now, it seems to me that nearly every parent I know is drowning in seasonal responsibilities. We are all in the weeds, struggling mightily to stay afloat, in danger of being taken down by “The Things” — all the tasks and obligations that pop up uninvited. Even the most strong, optimistic, capable people I know are beyond tired, wearily shrugging their shoulders, searching around for some kind of user’s manual, some instructions on how to manage the last two months of the school year.
I suppose I do find consolation in the fact I’m not the only one feeling so overwhelmed. For years I thought it was some sort of character flaw on my part, that I just wasn’t skilled enough to run a household, hold down a part-time job and juggle the needs of our handful of children and miscellaneous pets. Now, I see the truth: the months of April and May are like pedaling a fast-moving bicycle while teachers and coaches and directors toss you increasing numbers of expectations and obligations and rehearsals and permission slips and performances to juggle. It is more than a little insane.
From the moment I wake up in the morning, violently flinging my arm across my body to stop the beyond annoying alarm emanating from my iPhone, I am bombarded by The Things. Generally, I enjoy approximately 25.3 seconds of blissful peace before my brain begins hurling tasks at me, assaulting me with one item after another to be added to my agenda for the day.
There are all the usual Things, of course: the meal planning, grocery shopping, house cleaning, work deadlines. There are always doctor’s appointments to make, bills to pay, workouts to squeeze in, pets to walk, homework to look over, news to read, friends to call back. Also, the sports practices, band practices, choir rehearsals, and various extra-curricular clubs and activities I naïvely agreed to schlep my offspring to way back at the start of the school year.
However, during the months of April and May, there are loads of extra things, plus more of all the usual stuff. There are numerous end-of-the season fundraisers — everything from cookies and loaves of caramel-coated bread to popcorn and flower seeds. All of them have minimum sales requirements, of course, so there’s that to worry about.
Every choir, band and orchestra my kids participate in has an end-of-the-year concert taking place over the next six weeks, many occurring, disastrously, on the same evening. There are, of course, specific, fancy clothes required for these concerts. I am generally told about the need for these fancy clothes — and how last year’s concert clothes no longer fit — approximately 48 hours before the event, requiring last-minute shopping trips squeezed between various dress rehearsals.
There are two tumbling competitions, both out of state, before the end of May; travel and lodging reservations still have to be made. There are winter percussion finals to attend, as well as an eighth-grade graduation. Costumes must be found or made for a Cinderella performance, donations bought for silent auctions for the schools. A graduation party planned for our senior. Permission slips and fees are due for numerous school field trips. On top of it all, three of our six kids have birthdays in April and May. Good grief.
I sometimes wish I could skip straight to summer vacation, or pull the covers up and hibernate in bed. It seems like I require a small staff in order to manage all The Things. It seems like everyone else manages the onslaught far better than I do.
That is not the truth, but only how it seems. Fellow parents, we are all merely surviving right now. We are all feeling stretched way too thin. I think the best we can do is hang on and do the best we can, get done what absolutely has to be done and let the rest go, valuing our health and sanity as much as we do end-of-the-year teacher’s gifts. Just keep moving forward; summer will be here before you know it. Which reminds me: I still have to fill out the kids’ camp registrations and plan our vacation.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.