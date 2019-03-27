• January •
Lucretia Vaile presented her home for use of the Little Art Group as its permanent headquarters. It will be known as Vaile Hill Art Gallery of Palmer Lake.
William J. Crawford was appointed to serve on the staff of Richard W. Homan, Sugar Grove, West Virginia, Commander-in-Chief of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States as National Aide-de-Camp Congressional Medal of Honor class, V.F.W. Crawford has a long record of service to our country and to his fellow man. We appreciate his service.
• February •
Mountain View Electric Association will furnish and donated appliances to junior and senior high schools being served by Mountain View Electric and having Home Economics classes. The appliances will be Hotpoint latest models with many deluxe features. Ranges will be self-cleaning, and refrigerators will be frost-free. Appliances will be replaced every other year with the latest models. The program will be offered at no cost.
Top Home Builder Award: Woodmoor community won the Top Home Builder Award. The award was presented to Steven Arnold, president of Woodmoor Corporation, for the best marketing campaign by “Professional Builder,” a major publication of the home building industry.
• March •
Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team are the 1969 State Consolation champions.
Higby Mercantile is under a complete renovation to be leased to L & L Supers. Ed and Bob Longfield hope to open the store before March 15, 1969.
• April •
Mountain View Electric Association met to show how rural electric systems are preparing for future needs in the field of power supply and rural area development. Door prizes were given away and entertainment was provided by Frankie and Gordie.
All persons who resided in Colorado for the entire year of 1968 who didn’t file Colorado state income tax return are eligible for a food tax refund of $7.
• May •
W.A. Negus of Lewis-Palmer District 38 was elected and installed as president of the State High School Association.
A new office of Rampart Realty was opened in Monument for the purpose of providing large tracts of land in key growth areas at prices to fit every pocketbook. They sell below market prices and try to provide competent, reliable service to investment and residential needs of the community.
• June •
Academy Acres Trailer Park and Campground is now open in Monument and is operated by Charles and Peg Nicholson.
Police agencies will start enforcing the Colorado Motor Cycle Helmet Law on July 1, 1969. Helmets are required by all motor cyclists.
• July •
Boy Scouts from Troop 17 will climb Pikes Peak after a conditioning hike to prepare for the climb.
4th of July fireworks will be at Monument Lake and will be sponsored by Town of Monument, Cliff’s Conoco, Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Monument Lake Resort.
• August •
Monument will have its first annual Street Festival on Aug. 23. There will be a dance at 9:30 a.m. Events will be bingo, games for kids, horseshoes. All you can eat hot dogs for 10 cents. Proceeds will go the Volunteer Fire Department.
Colorado State Fair: Aug. 23-Sept. 1. Roy Rogers and Dale Evans and the Monkees will perform. Many other events are planned.
• September •
Palmer Lake was honored by a visit from the Governor of Puerto Rico. He dined with guests at the Roman Villa owned and operated by the Radoseviches and Papa.
First phase of 500 lake houses has started in Woodmoor. Twenty-three one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be built.
• October •
Woodmoor Meadows new area opens this year with 191 homesites; This is the 14th subdivision since Woodmoor started in 1963.
Record snow of 27 inches in Denver in October. Oct. 13 temperature was 3 degrees above zero, 25 degrees less than the previous record.
• November •
Students from Lewis-Palmer High School attended the International Relations Conference at the University of Denver.
• December •
Miss Macy will visit Palmer Lake for the Yule Log celebration, which she was instrumental in starting. She will also visit the Little Log Church where she was the first pastor.
Improvements to the Monument interchange will create new on and off ramps. There will also be a minor revision to the Port of Entry. Completion time estimated at 180 days.